Coronation Street killer Joel has Bethany in his sights as he covers his tracks
Sinister intentions...
Solicitor Joel Deering (Calum Lill) appeared to make Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) his next target in tonight's Coronation Street (31st May 2024), as his true character was unearthed following the big reveal that he murdered Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton).
Flashbacks this week showed viewers that Joel was Lauren's secret older boyfriend, and that he attacked her with a chair leg, killing her.
However, police arrested and charged child abuser Nathan Curtis (Chris Harper) for the murder, with DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) having planted Lauren's hair in Nathan's van!
Joel encouraged Nathan to plead guilty for a lesser sentence, helping to cover his own tracks.
Original suspect Roy Cropper (David Neilson) was released from prison, and was visited at home by DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), who informed him all charges against him had been dropped.
More like this
Lisa urged Roy to forgive Carla Connor (Alison King) for her lies, and he and Carla had a heart-to-heart.
Carla thanked Lisa, and as Carla promised to help Lisa's daughter with work experience at the factory, she was relieved when Lisa explained that nephew Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) would not be charged for perverting the course of justice.
Meanwhile, Bethany worried that Nathan being framed - a development that she thought was down to her mum Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) - would see him walk free.
So Bethany and Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) contacted Nicky Wheatley (Kimberly Hart-Simpson) for vulnerable sex worker Ellie Benton's (Lola Blue) phone number.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Agreeing to speak to Bethany in person, Ellie confirmed that a violent Nathan had abused her, leaving Bethany satisfied that he must be guilty of taking Lauren's life too.
But when Bethany left, Joel emerged from the bedroom, congratulating Ellie on her acting performance before paying her off.
In The Rovers, Joel listened in to Bethany's discussion, then went about his respectable life as he lay with his sleeping girlfriend Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) in her flat.
He was then seen coldly sipping wine as he surveyed a photo of Bethany, taken from an article she wrote about Nathan's abuse. As Joel zoomed in on the image, it became clear that Bethany may be in serious danger from a source she has no idea is a risk to her.
Official Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Bethany will ask Joel for legal advice when she is the victim of credit card fraud, but what will Joel's next move be?
For support and guidance on matters raised within this story, visit Barnardo's, NSPCC and SHE UK for help and advice.
Read more:
- Vote now for Best Soap at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!
- 8 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Toyah Battersby arrested as Leanne spirals and Simon exits
- Coronation Street's Alex Bain on leaving Simon behind: "We're two sides of the same coin"
- Will Coronation Street's Griff Reynolds murder Roy as hopes rise for his release?
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.