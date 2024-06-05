Little is known of how Gail will leave the cobbles, but the ITV soap has confirmed she will start filming her exit story next month, with "emotional scenes" to be shown at the end of the year.

Speaking of her news, Worth said: "This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

"I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.

"The past 50 years have flown by and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet."

Helen Worth as Gail Potter when she first appeared in Coronation Street in 1974. ITV

Executive Producer Iain Macleod said: "The words 'legend' and 'icon' get used a lot these days but they genuinely do apply to Gail and to Helen Worth. However, given her humility, I know Helen won't thank me for saying so!

"In Helen's hands, Gail has been a huge part of Coronation Street for five decades and at the centre of some of the most memorable storylines – often deriving from her catastrophically bad luck in choosing husbands!

"Her ill-fated marriage to Richard Hillman was one of the most ground-breaking stories in soap history and cemented Gail's already established status as one of the Corrie greats. As the matriarch of the Platt clan, her affectionately prickly relationships with her kids and flighty mum Audrey epitomise what makes the show great: complicated family dynamics brought to life impeccably by Helen's dramatic and comedic chops, alongside those of her fictional clan.

"Gail has given us countless hours of entertainment but it should also be said that Helen herself is a consummate professional and a thoroughly good egg. Everyone connected to the show will miss having her around the place just as much as the viewers will miss having her on their screens and we wish her all the very best for the future."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gail has been at the heart of some of Coronation Street's biggest storylines, none more so than her relationship with one of soap's most iconic villains, Richard Hillman (Brian Capron).

She has always been a matriarchal rock to Sarah (Tina O'Brien) and David (Jack P Shepherd) throughout their turmoils on the soap.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.