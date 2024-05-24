Meanwhile, Abi's husband Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) was paranoid that everyone he knew was watching the footage. Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) stirred the pot with Kevin, mentioning Dean's name and spilling the beans about Abi's meeting with him.

At the precinct, Abi waited for Dean to arrive, and instead of giving him money, she pinned him to the wall and tried to force a confession over the video, threatening him with a wrench. Kevin arrived in time to stop Abi from attacking Dean, who denied everything.

Kevin called the police on Dean, but he and Abi soon heard that more videos had been uploaded. But as Abi watched one, she realised that the woman in the video wasn't her. Using AI (artificial intelligence), Abi's head had been placed on the body of someone else!

This led Abi to conclude that Dean wasn't capable of making the videos, now none the wiser as to who the culprit was. But when Cassie speculated that it would take a real computer whizz to create such a deepfake, Kevin assumed teen Max Turner (Paddy Bever) was to blame, storming over to the Platts to confront him.

Abi found Kevin and ordered him home, assuring Max she knew he was innocent. Once home, a furious Abi told Kevin that his behaviour would only create more gossip, which was the last thing she needed. At the garage, Cassie, clearly still smitten, told Kevin that Abi didn't know how lucky she was.

Speaking to Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher), Abi considered her next move, and had a misunderstanding when Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) complimented her video – but he was actually referring to her speech about late son Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni).

Who has targeted Abi, and can she clear her name and recover from this latest nightmare?

