Coronation Street's Sally Ann Matthews 'not on a break' from Jenny Bradley role
Matthews told fans on Instagram Live that they would not "be seeing Jenny for quite a long while".
It had seemed that Coronation Street would be losing a legend, at least for a while, but RadioTimes.com understands that Sally Ann Matthews is not currently on a break from the soap.
Matthews, who has played Rovers Return landlady Jenny Bradley, also known as Jenny Connor, on and off since 1986, recently spoke about her extensive travel plans during an Instagram Live, which worried fans that her future on the soap could be in jeopardy.
She said: "I chose to get on an aeroplane because I'm particularly quiet at work. I've got like a million years off, so I chose to go on an aeroplane. I've been to Cyprus twice in the past five weeks, and we landed last night and we came back.
"My next holiday plans are on Saturday. We're going to go off on the boat, and then I'm going to just chill on the boat and do nowt, pretty much. And then I'm going to go back to Cyprus and do nowt. And at some point, I might get a job and someone might employ me, potentially."
Fans quickly noticed that all this jet-setting didn't leave much time for filming on the soap, and when asked whether she has left the street, Matthews ominously answered: "Hmm. Hang on, next question."
She later added: "You're not going to be seeing Jenny for quite a long while. So that's that."
However, RadioTimes.com understands that Matthews is not in fact currently on a break from the soap.
While it seems that Jenny is staying on the street, one character we do know is leaving is Gail Rodwell, with Helen Worth having announced her departure from the soap after 50 years in the role.
Worth said of her decision to leave: "This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.
“I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew. The past 50 years have flown by and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet."
