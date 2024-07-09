But as Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) finally comes clean, will Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) be rescued from his transphobic abuse ordeal in prison?

Meanwhile, abusive husband Tom King (James Chase) makes wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) feel more and more guilty over her recent termination, just as Rose Jackson's (Christine Tremarco) spiking scheme takes an even more disturbing turn.

Ella Forster (Paula Lane) ends up in a dangerous situation, while Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is upset by a big change and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) is jealous of Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley)!

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 15th - 19th July 2024.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Sam Dingle punches Cain Dingle and Samson Dingle confesses over Matty Barton

Matty Barton with tormentor Robbo. ITV

Now that he's told his parents the truth about his stabbing, Samson plans to flee the village and escape justice with help from dad Sam.

Lydia is against this course of action, and intercepts Sam and Samson's secret meeting to implore Samson to come clean to the police.

Samson finally tells the police what really happened with innocent Matty, and Sam is furious at Lydia!

Lydia must face the music with the Dingles, while Matty's mum Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is relieved for her son, as Sam vents his anger at her too.

The rift between Sam and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), who is also Matty's stepfather, reaches an almighty high, and Sam punches Cain to the floor!

Matty is given hope at last when he's told about Samson's confession, but he's filled with renewed fear when he returns to his prison cell to find transphobic Robbo waiting for him.

Robbo goads Matty with violent threats, and the latter is left shaking with fear as he tries to block out the abuse from the other inmates, terrified for his life.

Cain, meanwhile, arrives at the Dingle homestead to ensure that nephew Samson doesn't run away again.

Things get heated as Sam and Cain go head to head once more, and Samson is nervous to be left alone with Cain.

Moira and Matty's wife Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson) are stressed as they wait for news on Matty, but will he be released? And what will the consequences be for Samson - from the police or from Cain?

2. Scheming Tom King guilt-trips Belle King

Abuser Tom and Belle in Emmerdale. ITV

Tom continues to make Belle feel guilty about the termination, and secretly makes plans to put distance between them and Belle's family.

Viewers have already seen Tom accept a vet job in a remote part of Wales, lying to Belle that he would be taking her on holiday.

Belle had an abortion but claimed to Tom that she had had a miscarriage, too terrified at the prospect of bringing a baby into their home, as Tom's controlling behaviour and violent abuse is a constant presence in their marriage.

Will Belle realise just what Tom is plotting?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge and New Beginnings Peer Support for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

3. Spiking horror as Rose Jackson loses her grip on her plan

Will is oblivious to Rose's plan. ITV

Rose panics when co-conspirator Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) exerts pressure on her to stick to their plan.

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) almost catches Rose updating Ruby, and to cover her tracks, Rose shocks Will by moving in for a kiss. Will pulls away, and Rose is left unsure over whether he'll tell his wife, Kim Tate (Claire King).

Rose is in despair when she hears Will telling Kim it's time Rose moved out. To derail their conversation, Rose deliberately sets a horse loose at Home Farm!

Rose soon receives a mysterious message, and goes to meet a dealer on the outskirts of the village, who gives her a vial of tranquiliser and tells her to await further instruction.

Later, baby Evan is discharged from hospital, and Rose is overjoyed as daughter Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) refers to her as 'mum' for the first time. Rose is left conflicted about following through with the plan to spike Will's drink and entrap him.

She goes ahead with it, but just as Will is about to drink from the spiked glass, Dawn and Kim return home and two more drinks are poured. Rose loses track of which drink is the spiked substance - as she panics, who will drink from the toxic glass?

4. Ella Forster in danger after shock crash

Ella confides in Mandy. ITV

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) encourages Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) to rekindle things with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) when he resigns himself to remaining single. It might actually be a good idea to steer clear of relationships for a while, Liam!

But there's no chance of respite for Liam as, the next day, a mysterious figure watches him, and when Mandy stumbles upon an intruder in the house, it turns out to be the banished Ella, whose secret childhood crime was recently exposed.

Fragile Ella admits she's come back to collect the rest of her things, but Mandy is torn as Ella leaves. Later, Sam calls an ambulance to alert them of a crash on a country road involving Ella's car! Will Ella survive?

5. Laurel Thomas is devastated

Laurel wants Jai out. ITV

Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) is hopeful that his marriage will heal despite his web of deceit, but is blindsided when Laurel suggests they tell the kids about the divorce she has asked for.

After they break the news to the children, Laurel asks Jai to leave and move back to Holdgate.

But Laurel is heartbroken when Jai insists on taking son Archie Breckle (Kai Assi) with him. Laurel has formed a lasting bond with her young stepson, but can she and Jai agree on a civil co-parenting plan?

6. Vanessa Woodfield is jealous

Mandy, Rhona and Vanessa in Emmerdale. ITV

Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) reveals her new tattoo to husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and the rest of the Woolpack.

Soon, though, Rhona's best friend Vanessa becomes increasingly jealous of Rhona's blossoming friendship with Mandy.

Will Vanessa accept the new dynamic?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.