Last week, Belle had a termination behind Tom's back as she faced up to the reality of his abusive behaviour. But when Tom found a parking ticket for the clinic, and Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) revealed that Belle had been in town when Tom thought she was walking their dog Piper, Tom realised he had been deceived.

With Belle hoping to flee to Scotland to see dad Zak (Steve Halliwell) and niece Debbie (Charley Webb), she was stopped in her tracks when word reached her that Tom had been electrocuted in Moira Dingle's (Natalie J Robb) barn – with everyone oblivious to the fact that Tom had unleashed a violent rampage on the building.

The following day, Belle was back at the marital home and still planning to escape, when Tom was suddenly dropped off by his uncle Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and she was trapped with her husband once more.

Now in a wheelchair, Tom forcefully insisted that he and Belle needed to talk about her 'miscarriage'. Their conversation was interrupted by a visit from Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), who was keen to get to the bottom of Tom's accident, revealing that the barn had been "smashed up" and worrying that Noah might get the blame.

Tom shocked Charity by revealing the miscarriage, which he had already told her husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) about. Tom also claimed that he had been trying to comfort Belle, who he said felt guilty for losing the baby.

Charity then let slip that Belle had packed her bags for Scotland. Alone again, Tom stared stony-faced at Belle, pressing the issue and probing whether she was being honest. When Tom went to call the hospital for advice and support, Belle stopped him – admitting that she had ended the pregnancy herself.

At the Woolpack, Charity was stunned to hear that Noah had also been told about the miscarriage, knowing that Belle hadn't told anyone herself. Charity began to realise that something was seriously wrong in Belle and Tom's marriage, while we saw Tom express his fury at Belle for lying and confront her for planning to leave him.

Belle claimed that she felt she wasn't strong enough to have the baby, and ultimately placed the blame on herself for everything that had happened.

Tom replied that Belle had "destroyed his world", leaving her sobbing as he left the room. Later, Belle made an effort with dinner, asking if Tom was ending their marriage. She told him that she loved him and would never hurt him again, and Tom said he couldn't stop loving her, but urged Belle not to make him regret forgiving her.

But with Tom continuing to gaslight, control and physically abuse Belle, can Charity fight for her and ensure her safety?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge and New Beginnings Peer Support for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.