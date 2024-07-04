But Suni wasn't keen, as he wanted to stay close to half-brother Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), who was also harbouring a huge secret.

Both storylines collided on Thursday, as Jai's wife Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) recovered in hospital after her shocking heart attack.

Charles accused Caleb of the hit and run. ITV

With the character said to be responding well to treatment, we soon saw Laurel telling Suni the truth – that Jai had conned him out of his inheritance after learning that their father Amit (Anil Goutam) was a murderer.

Suni was outraged, telling Jai that he would never forgive him and adding that Laurel deserved better. Suni immediately packed up his things, telling Nicky that he now hoped to get away with him after all. Nicky was blindsided, having tentatively began to make up with Ruby.

Meanwhile, grieving Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) woke up after spending the night on Caleb Miligan's (William Ash) sofa, and found some paperwork that incriminated Caleb in the hit and run. Charles drove Caleb out of the village and confronted him, prompting Caleb to cover for wife Ruby by admitting that he was behind the wheel.

Charles wanted revenge, or at the very least some justice for Ethan. But Caleb reminded the vicar that Ethan had died of natural causes, so there was no sense in placing blame for his untimely demise.

Ultimately, Caleb's insistence at keeping the real truth hidden eventually led Nicky to agree to Suni's plan, and the couple planned to make a fresh start together, with Nicky making peace with Charles before he left.

Just as Laurel ended her marriage and ordered Jai out of her life, Ruby shared an emotional farewell with Nicky and Suni, while Caleb could only stand back and watch as their son and his partner drove out of their lives.

ITV previously confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Suni and Nicky would be bowing out of the show, but we'll just have to wait and see whether their departure gives the guilty parties any food for thought over their crimes.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

