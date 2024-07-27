In recent scenes, Tom controlled, attacked and gaslit Belle, and she fled Wales to return to her family home in the village. Tom convinced Belle's family that she was mentally unwell, and Belle had a showdown with Tom, ultimately walking out on him and insisting they were over for good.

When Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) confronted abusive Tom after a conversation with Belle, Tom played the victim and threatened to harm himself again. This led Belle to fall out with Vinny as she denied placing any blame on Tom, and branded herself the problem.

As the ITV soap continues, Tom continues to loom large, albeit carefully and from a distance. Belle and close friend Vinny have a heart-to-heart and share a make-up hug, while Tom glowers as he watches from a distance.

Tom spins his own narrative to his aunt Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler), telling her that Vinny is clearly back on the scene with Belle, wanting to paint Belle in a bad light.

Tom spies on Belle. ITV

Nicola unwittingly finds herself offering Tom a roof over his head, and Tom suggests to Belle that now he's living elsewhere, she can move back into their marital home as he has already paid the rent.

Tom makes it seem like he's being generous, but little does Belle know that Tom is orchestrating getting his hands on a secret key when the locksmith changes the locks for Belle.

Meanwhile, alone after a mental health visit, Belle processes whether she is a victim of abuse. Will Belle finally realise the extent of Tom's disgusting campaign of abuse on her? And will Tom's latest manipulations be exposed to Nicola and the Dingles?

Speaking at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages recently, actor Chase shared the challenges of playing such an evil character, while earlier this year, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw revealed that this harrowing storyline will continue until Christmas.

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 29th July 2024.

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge and New Beginnings Peer Support for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.