Elsewhere, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) comes clean to wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley) regarding his recent error, while Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) throws Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) under the bus!

Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) blames Ella Forster (Paula Lane) for her misfortunes, and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is under financial strain.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers from 22nd - 26th July 2o24.

More like this

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Horror for Belle King as Charity and Cain Dingle make grim discovery

Belle has been trapped by Tom. ITV

Charity is concerned to hear about Tom's job interview in Wales, and his and Belle's sudden departure from the village.

Charity calls Cain and, as her anxiety rises, she tells Cain that Tom reminds her of her own abuser Mark Bails (Rocky Marshall).

Cain struggles to get in touch with Belle, and when Charity learns that Belle has missed all her mental health appointments, she and Cain break into Tom and Belle's house, where Cain is alarmed to find Tom's surveillance equipment.

After finding an address for the Welsh cottage and Belle's phone in a drawer, the pair set off to find Belle. They arrive at the trashed cottage, which is stained with blood - but Belle is missing.

Charity and Cain are terrified over what this means, but Emmerdale soon flashes back to the beginning of Belle and Tom's 'holiday', where the couple seem happy and loved-up.

Belle is upset to have 'lost' her phone, while Tom begins his manipulations, and Belle is confused to hear her husband arranging a longer rental for the cottage.

The week plays out with frightening consequences for Belle as Tom exerts his coercive control over her, but will Cain and Charity track down Belle?

Emmerdale has already confirmed a standalone special episode for the next twist in this distressing story.

Meanwhile, star Chase discussed how the villagers take notice of Tom's behaviour in an exclusive chat at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages.

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge and New Beginnings Peer Support for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

2. Billy Fletcher confesses to blunder

Billy and Dawn in Emmerdale. ITV

Next week, Billy finally confesses to Dawn that he broke the isolation bubble and put their poorly baby son Evan at risk by coming home drunk.

It was Dawn's stepmother Kim Tate (Claire King) who covered for Billy and endured Dawn's anger, so how will Dawn react when she realises that her husband was the irresponsible one?

Can she forgive him for buckling under the pressure of Evan's leukaemia diagnosis?

For help and support with a leukaemia diagnosis, visit Leukaemia Care's website or call them on 08088 010 444.

3. Jai Sharma exposes Pollard's scheming

Jai has turned bitter. ITV

Jai and Laurel Thomas's (Charlotte Bellamy) split is upsetting both households, and in a bid to make himself feel better, a bitter Jai exposes Pollard's recent scheming to a disappointed Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) and Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower).

Viewers saw Pollard blackmail Jai over ordering his murderous birth father Amit Sharma (Anil Goutam) out of town and securing half of the business.

Meanwhile, despite her heartbreak, Laurel allows Archie Breckle (Kai Assi) to move back in with his dad Jai.

Things are later vaguely civil between Laurel and Jai when they plan to meet for the late Rishi Sharma's (Bhasker Patel) memorial. Can they keep things friendly for the kids' sake?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

4. Tracy Robinson targets Ella Forster

Tracy and Ella in Emmerdale. ITV

Tracy is fed up with her lot, and it's Ella in her firing line as she keeps berating Ella's suitability for the receptionist role.

Ella has returned to settle in the village after the bombshell reveal that she murdered her best friend when they were both children.

When Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) dumped Ella and everyone else shunned her, it was Cain who offered Ella support and urged her speak out for herself. But can Ella overcome Tracy's fury and prove she deserves her second chance?

5. Mandy Dingle hides her money worries

Mandy keeps her concerns from Paddy. ITV

Mandy hides her money worries next week, but soon ends up confiding in new friend Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) about her financial woes.

However, as Mandy continues to hide her troubles from everyone else, her situation escalates. Will she open up to fiancé Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) or son Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson)?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.