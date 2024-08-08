Before we dive into that, a rather dramatic day began with Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) preparing to attend the funeral of an old friend called Barbara.

When Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) made excuses for the delay on Pollard's car service, covering for the car's theft on Aaron's watch, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) was roped in to drive Pollard to the funeral.

Of course, Aaron had no idea that the man he shared a passionate roadside encounter with the day before is in fact John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), who reappeared at the church and introduced himself as Barbara's son.

When he uttered his full name, Vic was stunned, and it fell to Pollard to disclose that Jack had been close to Barbara in 1987 or 1988, and it was very likely that Jack had a fling with her - resulting in John's birth.

After the funeral service, Victoria introduced herself to John, who was completely unmoved by his long-lost half-sister. John explained that his mum was a very honest woman who gave him the Sugden surname, but there was no certainty on whether Jack knew he had another son.

Isabel Hodgins as Victoria and Oliver Farnworth as John Sugden in Emmerdale. ITV

John did point out that he and Barbara lived locally, so it wouldn't have taken Jack long to find out about him. Vic insisted that their dad would have stepped up if he'd known, and was surprised when John showed no emotion when she told him about the incarcerated Robert and their other adoptive brother Andy (Kelvin Fletcher).

With John having walked away, Victoria vowed to find him again - but John had already turned up at the garage with Pollard's car and Aaron's wallet, and his own broken down van.

Vic arrived and wasted no time in introducing a shocked Aaron to her brother John, before telling John that Aaron had been married to Robert! Aaron was left squirming, mortified as Mack teased him over the coincidence and pleading with his friend not to tell Victoria.

Aaron was sure that John had an agenda, and when John was invited to Victoria's house, he was seen looking at her family photos on display.

Vic insisted John should stay the night, and he was unimpressed when Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) revealed that his van repair would take a few days.

During a run-in with Aaron, the latter told John he was watching him. John then hit Aaron, threatening that he had better not mess with him!

While we wait to see how the drama unfolds, take a trip down memory lane as we revisit Sugden patriarch Jack's village romances, and see where John's mother fits in.

Jack Sugden's love life explained as son John arrives in Emmerdale

In 1972, Jack met Marian Wilks (Gail Harrison), but as they grew closer, Jack's common-law wife, Lynn (Jenny Lee-Wright), arrived from London.

Later, Ruth Merrick (Lynn Dalby, Helen Weir) pitched up in the village with violent husband Tom (Casper Van Dien) and kids Jackie (Ian Sharrock), Sandie (Jenny Mayors-Clark, Jane Hutcheson) and Tommy.

It was revealed that Jack was the biological father of Ruth's son Jackie, but the Merricks left until Ruth returned in 1980, going by the new name of Pat.

Jack and Pat became a couple, marrying in 1982. Jack had an affair with reporter Karen Moore (Annie Hulley), but after an ultimatum from Pat, Jack chose to stay with his wife. The pair welcomed son Robert in 1986, but a few months later Pat died in a car crash, making Jack a single father.

After a long period of grief, Jack fell for librarian Sarah Connolly (Madeleine Howard, Alyson Spiro), who from 1988 raised Robert as her own. Jackie, now known to be Jack's son, was accidentally shot to death in 1989, and Sarah was Jack's rock.

Sarah gave birth to their daughter Victoria in 1994, and she and Jack finally wed the same year, after the baby's cries woke Jack's mother Annie (Sheila Mercier) from her coma from the plane crash.

Jack had an affair with former step-niece Rachel Hughes (Glenda McKay), but he and Sarah reconciled and they adopted troubled youngster Andy.

Amid rows and money problems, Sarah had an affair with their lodger Richie Carter (Glenn Lamont). The Sugdens split up, with Jack taking custody of the boys and Sarah winning custody of Victoria.

Wanting to help Jack claim on the insurance, Andy set the barn on fire and Sarah was unwittingly killed.

Jack's next romance was with Diane (Elizabeth Estensen), and the couple got married amid Diane's diagnosis with colon cancer - and she and Jack took on custody of Andy's biological half-brother Daz Eden (Luke Tittensor).

Diane developed feelings for Andy and Daz's father Billy (David Crellin), but confessed and reconciled with Jack. In 2008, Jack visited Annie in Spain, and Annie relayed news of Jack's passing the following year.

John's mother, Barbara, was apparently never seen or mentioned on-screen, but given that Sarah first appeared in 1988, it's possible that Jack's liaisons with Barbara overlapped with his time with Sarah. Jack was quite the womaniser, after all!

