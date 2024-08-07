Ahead of a bigger shock later in the week, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) was fuming with Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), having learned that Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) had blackmailed Jai into firing her from The Hide.

Jai had planted glass in a pizza to implicate Vic, so she threatened to take him to the cleaners unless he gave her her job back.

Faced with Victoria's steely-eyed attitude, Jai was forced to comply. Pollard apologised to Victoria, who noted that he at least had more of a conscience than Jai.

More like this

Meanwhile, after joining a dating app, Aaron planned to meet a man at a hotel, but lost his car keys. He persuaded Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) to lend him Pollard's car, which had been left with the garage for a service.

While driving, Aaron had to stop when a man flagged him down in the middle of the road, explaining that he needed to borrow a phone to call a garage.

When Aaron said he was on his way to meet someone, it transpired that this was the stranger he was planning to meet - and we already know that said man is in fact John Sugden!

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Of course, Aaron was oblivious to this fact as he fixed the engine of John's car. John and Aaron shared some banter, and when Aaron revealed he never usually talked so much during a 'hook-up', John retorted that he'd been wondering when Aaron would shut up.

With that, the pair kissed and passion took over. Sound familiar? That's because we've seen an almost identical scenario between Aaron and his ex-husband Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) - yes, John's half-brother!

When the moment was over, Aaron made small talk, which didn't go down well with John. When Aaron's back was turned, John drove off in Pollard's car, leaving Aaron stranded with no wallet.

Mack was fuming that Aaron had lost Pollard's car, and that he hadn't even got the man's name. Victoria also questioned Aaron's decisions, and he and Mack were at a loss over how to avoid Pollard and Cain Dingle's (Jeff Hordley) wrath.

Back in 2014, Robert shared a first kiss with Aaron, amid Aaron stealing Robert's flash car! Almost a decade later, Emmerdale has recreated this memorable set-up, right down to John's dead pan one-liners.

But as Victoria becomes aware of John's existence, will he pursue Aaron? Or are John's motives entirely different to Robert's?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.