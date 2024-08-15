While bride Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) prepared for her wedding, unaware that groom Paddy (Dominic Brunt) had doubts after learning about her secret financial dominatrix work, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) urged Tom not to keep texting Belle, who was due back from Scotland that day.

In the village, Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) presented Belle with a new car courtesy of Tom. Tom made himself at home, leaving Belle increasingly uneasy as he questioned her over not replying to his many messages. Belle refused to accept the car, and told Tom that she didn't want to discuss getting back together.

Belle explained that she needed Tom to respect her wish of zero contact, if they had any chance of overcoming their problems in the long-term. After angrily trying to gaslight Belle yet again, saying he would "give her a week" and threatening to hurt himself, Tom finally left her alone.

Belle stood her ground with Tom. ITV

Charity was concerned to hear about Tom sourcing the new car for Belle, even though they had split up, and headed over to visit her relative where she showed her support.

Meanwhile, in the salon, Mandy was glammed up in a pink wedding dress. Son Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) asked if Mandy had heard from her own mother, and Mandy replied that she hadn't.

Their emotional moment was interrupted by Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards), who told Mandy that Paddy knew everything.

In a phone call with vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), Bear cancelled the ceremony, and Mandy rushed to speak to Paddy, who was having a heart-to-heart with best friend Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock).

Once alone, Mandy told Paddy all about her money woes, and although Paddy was troubled by the lies and circumstances, love ultimately won the day.

In funny and heartwarming scenes played to perfection by Riley and Brunt, the couple rushed to rally their friends and family, and became husband and wife in the church – with a hilarious round of quickfire vows, as Charles was in a rush!

At the Woolpack reception, Paddy was forced to step in when a drunk Bear almost blurted out Mandy's side hustle secret, and the newlyweds shared a loving first dance together.

All the while, Tom was spying on Belle via a new camera he'd had installed at the house, even watching her undress in the bathroom via a feed on his phone.

But Charity confided in husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) that her spidey senses were tingling - Tom was too good to be true, and something about him simply wasn't right.

We've been here before where Charity's concerned, but will she finally expose Tom's abuse of Belle?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge and New Beginnings Peer Support for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.