With Belle's relatives Charity (Emma Atkins) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) having found the Welsh cottage abandoned, bloodstained and trashed, the ITV soap took us back to the start of Belle and Tom's holiday.

Belle realised she couldn't find her phone, unaware that Tom had locked it away at home. Tom then relayed the story of King Arthur, explaining how his Queen had broken his heart and destroyed his life. This was a clear hint from Tom that Belle had done the same to him, a theme that resurfaced chillingly throughout the episode.

Belle quizzed Tom when she heard him secretly booking the cottage for a longer period, but as she tried to please him at every turn and Tom criticised her every move, from cooking to disciplining Piper, Belle's life was made a constant misery.

She was stunned when Tom revealed he was applying for jobs and headed off for an interview, oblivious to the fact that he had already lined up a vets' job. When Piper ran off, Tom blamed Belle, before 'training' Piper and ordering that she stay locked outside.

Belle was initially excited for their trip. ITV

The mood grew more unsettling with every second as Tom accused Belle of putting a dampener on their holiday, before locking her in when he went to the shop. Belle had to climb out of a window to reach Piper, but in sad scenes, she could only offer the pet some water before explaining that she couldn't let Piper back inside.

But Tom moved the goalposts when he asked why Belle hadn't "used common sense" and brought Piper back into the cottage, denying that he had trapped Belle indoors.

Tom continued to gaslight Belle, claiming that she had always been on board with them moving away - despite Tom having made the arrangements single-handed.

When she told him that she would miss her family too much, Tom smashed a glass against the wall as he raged about her abortion and hit her when she tried to get away from him, causing an injury to her hand.

A sobbing Belle cowered as Tom loomed over her, and when he talked of King Arthur's bride being sentenced to death, she rushed away and locked herself out of harm's way. Tom then slipped up, accidentally revealing that he had known about the termination before he had let on to Belle.

When Belle emerged, she found Tom collapsed on the floor, claiming he had attempted an overdose. Belle was guilted into returning to the perfect-wife role, until Tom snapped when she served up burnt toast, grabbed her injured hand and forced her to eat it instead.

Later, Belle took Piper and found a way out, locking Tom inside and running until they were able to board a bus. Tom gave chase and was seen screaming at Belle, just as a kindly bus driver told her that her change would allow her to travel as far as she liked.

Belle was soon driven out of Tom's sight, but where will she end up? Will she be able to escape him for good?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge and New Beginnings Peer Support for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

