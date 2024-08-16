Tonight's (Friday 16th August) episode will see Tom's manipulative behaviour take on a new sinister level as he looks to harm pet dog Piper. The episode will see Tom deliberately revving his car in the direction of Piper in a bid to get close to Belle once more.

Talking about the storyline, Chase said: "Tom is well aware of the control he can exert by using his dog in his abuse of Belle.

"This deliberate act, although horrifying, is Tom's way of getting back in Belle's life. He knows her reaction to Piper being injured will mean he can then be the one to comfort her and get close to her again. It's a desperate act, but Tom is clutching at anything at this time."

In order to bring this storyline to life, Emmerdale have been working in collaboration with Refuge and Dogs Trust. According to 2019 research by Dogs Trust, it was found that "pets are often abused and, in some cases, killed by the perpetrator of domestic abuse in order to control and coerce".

"In addition to the physical abuse that pets may suffer, 97% of professionals working in the domestic abuse sector also said that animals are often used as a means of controlling someone experiencing domestic abuse," Dogs Trust added.

Belle and Piper. ITV

It's important to note that no dog was harmed in the making of the scenes set to air and a behind-the-scenes of the process will be released on Monday 19th August on Emmerdale's social channels.

Speaking about the storyline, veterinary director at Dogs Trust, Paula Boyden, said: "The recent storyline involving Belle, Tom and Piper is incredibly distressing, but sadly it is reflective of what we too often see through our work.

"Those we support share their stories of the many ways that perpetrators use pets to coerce, control, physically harm and threaten within abusive relationships. We've heard of perpetrators not letting survivors walk their dogs alone, stopping them from accessing vet care for their dogs or being able to spend money on dog food, and even repeatedly threatening to harm or kill their dogs. This is incredibly frightening, and leaves people feeling very isolated.

"Sometimes, perpetrators will even buy their partner a pet with the purpose of using it as a means by which to control and entrap them, preying on the strong bonds people have with their beloved pets."

She continued: "We know that people often delay fleeing abusive situations as they are fearful of what may happen to their pets if left behind, and unfortunately, many refuges are unable to accept pets. This is where our Freedom team steps in to provides a vital lifeline, offering a safe and secure foster home for dogs until their owners have found somewhere safe to live."

Similarly, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw also said: "Working with the charities and hearing first hand stories from domestic abuse survivors it's clearly all too common that domestic abusers will use the family pet as a weapon.

"In upcoming scenes, viewers will see Tom go to desperate measures to try and keep control of his imploding marriage to Belle, which puts Piper in great jeopardy. Could this terrible act be the motivation that finally urges Belle to report her husband as an abuser?"

Emma Pickering, head of technology-facilitated abuse and economic empowerment at Refuge said: “Sadly we know that abusers will often use a myriad of different ways to inflict harm on their partner or ex partner. Domestic abuse is rooted in power and control and often abusers will focus their abuse onto pets too. There is a big link between animal abuse and domestic abuse.

"It's important that soaps do not shy away from the horrific reality of domestic abuse and all its impacts. If you recognise any of the behaviours displayed by Tom, you may be experiencing domestic abuse. If this is the case, you are not alone."

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge and New Beginnings Peer Support for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can also find out more about the work of Dogs Trust at its official website.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.