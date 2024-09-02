Emmerdale abuser Tom King issues sick revenge threat to Belle

Tom King (James Chase) left estranged wife Belle King (Eden Taylor-Draper) further shaken with a new sickening threat in tonight’s Emmerdale (2nd September 2024).

This article contains discussion of domestic abuse, including coercive control, that some readers may find upsetting.

Having left Tom, Belle is trying to break free of his abuse for good – but is unaware that he has a key to her house, and that he planted malware on her laptop so he can keep spying on her.

After receiving a message, Belle was seen reading an email from the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, also known as Clare’s Law, which stated that there was “not a pressing need” for the police to disclose Tom’s history.

Tom watched this with glee, while Belle was upset that the steps she had taken to put a stop to Tom’s behaviour had failed once again.

In the shop, Belle was visibly downhearted as she spoke to Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh), who had to slip out just as a casual Tom walked in.

When he suggested that he was trying to be a good guy, and that Belle knew that “now”, Belle was disturbed as she worried that the police may have told him about her request.

Belle then asked Tom if he had been watching her, but Tom branded Belle paranoid, and went on to mention the “arty” photos he had taken of her on their honeymoon.

It was clear that the pictures were of an explicit nature, and that Tom wanted Belle to fear his leaking of them.

Outside, Belle bumped into Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt). Clueless as to Tom’s true nature, Paddy urged Belle to go easy on Tom, and when she arrived at the Woolpack, Belle dismissed Tom’s public display of concern and left for home again.

Checking her laptop for the images Tom had referenced, Belle was frustrated when the password for the photos wouldn’t work and had obviously been changed by Tom.

Will evil Tom post the intimate photos of Belle?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare’s Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

