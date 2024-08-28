Most notably, the action centres around Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), who's been acting differently for the past couple of weeks.

Her behaviour have set many residents on edge, but one disastrous questioning by Cain (Jeff Hordley) sparks a devastating chain of events in the village.

Elsewhere, Nate (Jurell Carter) and Tracy (Amy Walsh) have finally got their relationship back on track, but the events of the week threaten to hamper their happy ever after.

Will they be able to start again? Or is it too late for them?

And finally, Tom (James Chase) will continue his hideous abuse of Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) as he desperately tries to get a control over her.

How far will he go? And will she finally be able to get the help she really needs?

The week culminates with an explosion in the barn – will anyone be hurt by it?

You can watch the thrilling trailer here:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.