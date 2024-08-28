Emmerdale unveils explosive trailer teasing villager deaths
Will anyone perish in the blaze?
ITV soap Emmerdale is about to get explosive, according to a new trailer released today (28th August 2024).
The tantalising clip showcases a dramatic week coming in September, which will see drama from every corner of the Yorkshire village.
Most notably, the action centres around Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), who's been acting differently for the past couple of weeks.
Her behaviour have set many residents on edge, but one disastrous questioning by Cain (Jeff Hordley) sparks a devastating chain of events in the village.
Elsewhere, Nate (Jurell Carter) and Tracy (Amy Walsh) have finally got their relationship back on track, but the events of the week threaten to hamper their happy ever after.
Will they be able to start again? Or is it too late for them?
And finally, Tom (James Chase) will continue his hideous abuse of Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) as he desperately tries to get a control over her.
How far will he go? And will she finally be able to get the help she really needs?
The week culminates with an explosion in the barn – will anyone be hurt by it?
You can watch the thrilling trailer here:
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
