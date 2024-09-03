Finally, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is dealt a fresh threat from his mystery blackmailer.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 9th - 13th September 2024.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Moira Dingle attacks Ruby Fox-Miligan

Ruby fails to goad Moira. ITV

Acting increasingly out of character, Moira has apparently shared an affectionate moment with Nate. He's aghast, but Moira doesn't understand what the problem is.

Caleb Miligan (William Ash) has seen it all from a slightly different angle, and Cain is reeling to hear of Moira's kiss with Nate from Caleb.

Moira plays down the moment, and Cain is incredulous, leading to Moira storming out.

Later, as Cain rages about her indiscretion, a flicker of déjà vu intrudes Moira's thoughts, and a shocked and stressed Moira slaps Cain and he walks out.

Moira locks Ruby in with her. ITV

Ruby heads into the barn to gloat, but begins to feel sorry for Moira when she fails to respond to the jibes.

Stressed Moira spills tractor fuel in the barn, while Ruby's voice begins to blur with that of Moira's old nemesis, Emma Barton (Gillian Kearney).

Unrecognisable, Moira raises her shotgun at freaked-out Ruby and padlocks the barn...

2. Moira and Ruby are trapped as the barn explodes

Moira fires a warning shot. ITV

Moira continues to see Emma instead of Ruby, and fires a warning shot into the air, which frightens Ruby.

The shot hits a lightbulb and a spark takes hold, and Moira and Ruby end up tussling over the shotgun.

Moira deals Ruby a blow to the head, but as Moira comes out of her daze, she's confused, and suddenly the spark catches the tractor fuel and a fire takes hold.

Moira comes to, but will she and Ruby escape? ITV

Moira freezes, helpless next to Ruby's lifeless body. Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) spots the smoke and tries to contact Moira, with no luck.

He rushes over to the quad bike, and Mack and John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) both head towards the barn.

Mack and John to the rescue! ITV

Mack calls Cain, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Caleb about the fire and they all race to the scene.

Despite his anger towards his wife, Cain has to be held back by Chas from rushing into the burning barn to reach her.

A huge explosion throws them all to the ground, but will anyone survive?

3. Nate Robinson exits after brutal beating from Cain Dingle?

Cain confronts Nate. ITV

With Nate having recently slept with estranged wife Tracy (Amy Walsh), she has agreed to join him in Shetland with their daughter Frankie.

But Caleb confronts Nate about what he saw with Moira, and Tracy is heartbroken.

A fuming Cain arrives, and Nate is a rabbit in the headlights, trying to explain what happened.

But Cain snaps and punches Nate to the floor. Consumed by rage, Cain continues to punch Nate, until Tracy pleads with him to stop.

Cain attacks Nate. ITV

Despite Nate's continued, emotional denial over anything going on with Moira, Cain disowns his son, while Tracy pulls out of the move with Nate.

Desperate Nate is upset over all that he's lost as he is given time to say goodbye to Frankie, with Tracy withdrawing to another room. But will innocent Nate really exit all alone as the guilty party?

4. Will Taylor is threatened by his blackmailer

Dean Andrews as Will Taylor in Emmerdale. ITV

Will is on edge to hear from the blackmailer, and determined to find out who he's dealing with as he prepares to meet his fate. A nervous Will waits in a lay-by for the blackmailer.

But when Caleb informs him of the fire at the barn, Will can do nothing but follow him to lend a hand, hiding the blackmail money.

Will has missed the drop, and soon receives a call and a threatening message.

Will struggles to contain his fear, but will his infidelity be exposed to wife Kim Tate (Claire King)? And who is his tormentor?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

