The stylised episode will see Belle transported to the future following a chilling threat from Tom that he will never give up on her.

On Thursday 5th September, viewers will see three different futures that could happen to Belle should she not rid Tom from her life entirely.

Up until now, Belle has been too scared to tell anyone about the abuse she's been facing, but will this look at life change her mind?

Emmerdale has worked with Refuge throughout the storyline to ensure it's told accurately.

Producer Sophie Roper explained: “In this stylised episode, we explore Belle’s worst fears and see the true extent of the impact her abusive relationship with Tom has had on her. If one person seeks help for a situation they are in because of seeing Belle’s plight it will be an achievement.

"Domestic abuse can be undetectable from outside a relationship and hopefully the scenes of Belle and then Amelia’s relationships, though difficult viewing at times, may shine a light on some aspects of domestic abuse.

"Charity Dingle told Belle she would be available to listen whenever Belle was ready to talk. Could now finally be the time for Belle to open up about the extent of her abusive relationship?”

Taylor Draper added: "I'm excited for everyone to see this dream episode as I feel it’s a great representation of what’s going on inside Belle's mind and the constant fear even though she is no longer 'in' the abusive relationship.

"It was a very special episode to film, I understand viewers will find it distressing and uncomfortable but I am so proud we are exploring this to its full potential to give people a real insight to what can go on.”

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.