Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media, the stars set the scene for a tense week to come, which kicks off when Moira locks Ruby in the barn with her.

"There isn’t much reasoning with her and it all happens very quickly," explained Cordingly. "First of all, Moira shoots the gun…"

Picking up the story, Robb added: "It hits the light, which sends sparks flying, obviously."

"And oil has spilled over the floor from when she was in a strange daze spilling oil all over her hands," finished Cordingly.

"Then I go to get the gun off her, we have a bit of a tussle and I get whacked and knocked unconscious by the gun."

Moira and Ruby in Emmerdale. ITV

It's at this point that the flames are blazing away. And, warned Robb: "There is an explosion, and maybe not everybody gets out of that explosion."

You'll just have to tune in next week to find out if Moira and Ruby can escape. But the actresses both loved the experience of filming such a high-stakes set piece, with Cordingly branding the episodes "a really cool experience for everybody - the crew loved it, it was exciting".

"When they did the stunts, we’d all stand together and watch the stunt doubles doing their amazing stuff. It was quite an amazing experience."

"It was," agreed Robb. "I had a bit of withdrawal after we came off the block. I said to Beth, 'I feel funny that it's finished!' We're all in a really nice unit, a nice togetherness."

Viewers were stunned when Moira recently suffered a seizure on-screen. Asked about Moira's state of mind in the lead-up to this shocking event, Robb told RadioTimes.com and other press: "She’s definitely unsettled by it.

"[She's] clearly convinced it's partly menopause, but what starts to worry her is the way she's reacting, different outbursts; she can’t control her anger at the minute.

"And she’s having a little bit of a drink as well, so we don’t know if that is a contribution to it also, but [she] is not drinking as much as maybe the audience are led to believe. And there lies the interesting stuff to come."

How did Robb feel about revisiting Moira's murder of Emma Barton? "I thought it was great. When you hear about it, sometimes you wonder if it will work, but I’ve definitely been assured it looks really good in the way they’ve done it.

Mack and John rush to the blazing barn. ITV

"David Beecham is such a wonderful director, and it was such a wonderful team that week, a fantastic week of filming.

"Everything was done properly with the special effects team and everything else - there was so much positivity around it, I really think it's going to work.

"It might sound a bit strange to you all, but I think with all the layers that are going on and all the things that are happening, it will all make sense. I haven’t seen it, but I've been told it looks really good."

Meanwhile, on the potential of a friendship between Moira and Ruby, Cordingly was optimistic. "I’m hoping if we survive that, we get more stuff together.

"Also, if they’ve been through an experience like this, it might be quite a big deal for them. Because they are both fiery characters, when they clash it's bad - but also, they’re quite passionate characters, so also have an understanding of each other, I think," she concluded.

Emmerdale airs Moira and Ruby's dangerous ordeal from Monday 9th September on ITV.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.