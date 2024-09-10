Elsewhere, what is Billy Fletcher's (Jay Kontzle) secret as he hides something big from wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley)?

Tom King's (James Chase) vile actions divide some of the villagers, while Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) keeps tabs on former stepson Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke).

Finally, Ryan Stocks (James Moore) is hurt when girlfriend Gail Loman (Rachael Gill-Davis) makes an announcement.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 16th - 20th September 2024.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Kidnap ordeal for Kim Tate

Will and Caleb in Emmerdale. ITV

A regretful and desperate Will panics when his blackmailer ups the stakes to 50K, after Will missed the last drop due to the barn fire.

Caleb Miligan (William Ash) is surprised when Will asks for a loan in exchange for his shares in the haulage firm, and Will is chipper after securing the funds as he makes big promises to Kim.

Will secures the cash. ITV

But soon the blackmailer demands payment, and once Will has the money from Caleb, he texts the blackmailer to tell them he has the cash.

After Will confesses his deal to fuming business partner Jimmy King (Nick Miles), he returns to Home Farm for lunch - only to find Kim missing.

Will finds a fake Kim! ITV

Will is disturbed to get a call from the blackmailer, telling him they have abducted Kim. Following instructions, Will arrives in a woodland area, desperate to save Kim.

But he's perplexed to find a mannequin dressed like Kim, goading him further into the woods. Will Kim be okay? And who is Will's tormentor?

2. Billy Fletcher hides mysterious call from Dawn Fletcher

Dawn finds some money. ITV

Dawn confronts Billy about some money she has found.

Billy brushes it off as savings for a surprise, and Dawn is in a forgiving mood.

Billy makes a secret call. ITV

But when Dawn heads upstairs, a shifty Billy calls someone to ask for more work!

What is Billy up to? Surely he can't be involved in the plot against father-in-law Will - or can he?

3. Lydia Dingle clashes with Jimmy King over abusive Tom King

Jimmy and Lydia discuss Tom. ITV

Jimmy and Lydia bicker about the accusations against Tom, with Lydia firmly on victim Belle King's (Eden Taylor-Draper) side while Jimmy refuses to believe that his nephew was abusing Belle.

Also concerned are Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) and daughter Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson).

Amy tries to get through to Tom's new girlfriend Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell). Will those in denial finally see Tom's true colours?

Amy speaks to Amelia. ITV

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Jai keeps his eye on Arthur. ITV

Jai is bolstered when Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) encourages him to do whatever it takes to maintain a relationship with Arthur.

But Jai's defeated when Arthur continues to ignore him, and the next day, Arthur welcomes his date, Lewis, into Mulberry cottage.

There's a nervous energy as the two boys open a beer, unsure what to do next.

Arthur panics. ITV

A while later, Jai spots Arthur and Lewis stealthily disposing of their empty beer cans. When Lewis awkwardly leaves, Arthur worries that Jai will tell Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) about his date.

Will Jai play this to his advantage?

5. Ryan Stocks is disappointed over Gail Loman's news

Ryan is upset. ITV

Ryan is gutted to hear that Gail is keen to find a new place - but she wants to live alone.

Will Ryan be able to convince Gail to move in with him?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.