But the ITV soap has since confirmed that the bad boy is on his way back.

Little is known as to why he's returning, but Emmerdale teased that he has "old wounds still to heal", and he'll rub up some villagers the wrong way - sounds like Ross!

Speaking about his return, Parr said: "I’m over the moon to be returning to Emmerdale. Ross is a character I’m extremely fond of and I’m excited to explore what he’s been up to over the past five years.

More like this

"After seeing the scripts, I can’t wait for the audience to see what’s in store. One thing I can say is Ross’s return will no doubt create fireworks."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw added: "We are delighted to have Michael back at Team Emmerdale, playing the unforgettable and charismatic bad boy Ross Barton once again.

"Ross makes a huge impact from the first moment he arrives back on screen, immediately throwing some of our villagers' lives into disarray.

"Chaotic, wild and reckless, Ross is absolutely going to shake up the village and prove it's never quiet with a Barton boy back in town."

When he was last in the show, Ross was best known for his tumultuous relationships with Donna Windsor (Verity Rushworth) and Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb).

He was also involved in a powerful storyline where he came to terms with life-changing injuries following an acid attack.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.