Elsewhere, John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) makes a good impression - but what has his half-sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) stumbled upon?

Also, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) finds shock passion with Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin)! Will Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) catch them?

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 23rd - 27th September 2024.

More like this

3 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Danger as evil Tom King corners Belle King

Lydia supports Belle. ITV

Belle gets a call from landlord Kim Tate (Claire King) that the house is in a mess, and Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) supports Belle as they enter the place together.

Inside, Belle notices a screw on the floor and identifies it as a mini secret camera of abusive Tom's, and is mortified to realise he's still been secretly filming her.

Lydia gently encourages her sister-in-law to go to the police when she describes how violated she feels.

But Lydia's concerned when Belle adamantly refuses to report her ex-husband, scared of reliving her trauma and sharing personal footage in court.

Tom lets himself in to Wishing Well cottage. ITV

But upon reflection, Belle asks Lydia to share her experience reporting rapist Craig Reed (Ben Addis) to the police. Lydia does so, and is left upset but hopeful that she has helped Belle.

The pair are united in their support of one another, and Lydia hopes she's said enough to encourage Belle to go to the police.

Meanwhile, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) gets the wrong end of the stick and gives Belle and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) both barrels for their campaign against Tom.

Belle is trapped. ITV

Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) do some digging and rightly suspect that Amelia must still be in contact with Tom.

Later, it seems like Amelia has revised her opinion of Tom, and she arranges a private meeting with Belle - but can Amelia be trusted?

Can Amelia be trusted? ITV

When Belle waits for Amelia, she is horror-struck when Tom lets himself in and blocks her exit, locking the doors. Did Amelia set this up? And when an ambulance turns up, who is it for?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

2. John Sugden impresses Liam Cavanagh as Victoria Sugden makes a discovery

Isabel Hodgins as Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale. ITV

When John acts quickly to prevent Eric Pollard's (Chris Chittell) angina attack, Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) is impressed by John's quick thinking. John is awkward but enjoys the praise, accepting a job at Brook Surgery.

But the week takes a turn when Victoria shows John old family photos, and is annoyed when he ignores her and is glued to his phone.

John catches Victoria snooping. ITV

Feeling neglected, Vic snaps and snatches John's phone from him, and she's shocked to see he's been texting Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller). A reeling Victoria quizzes John about his secret love affair, and he storms out.

Vic wonders what else John is hiding, but knocks on his van with the intention of apologising. When she gets no response, Vic lets herself in and starts snooping, finding dog tags with the name Aidan Moore on them.

When John arrives, he's furious over Victoria's invasion of privacy and throws her out! But will Vic uncover John's secret?

3. Manpreet Sharma catches Laurel Thomas and Charles Anderson mid-passion?

Laurel and Charles argue. ITV

Charles and his mum Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) worry that Laurel's ideas are too modern for the church, and end up bickering with her over her thoughts for the harvest festival.

Charles is angry to find that Laurel has gone ahead with her ideas without consulting him, and he snaps.

But the pair's mutual hatred soon turns to passion, and they end up kissing. There's a twist you didn't see coming!

A shock kiss! ITV

Shocked by their attraction, they banter back and forth before heading upstairs together.

Oblivious, Manpreet encourages Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) to tell Laurel how he feels, and privately considers doing the same with Charles.

But when Manpreet arrives at Woodbine cottage, will she catch Laurel and Charles?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.