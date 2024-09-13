As a result of the misunderstanding, Nate was rejected by his estranged wife Tracy (Amy Walsh), and Nate left the village alone, despite being entirely innocent this time around!

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media about Nate's reaction to the whole situation, Carter explained: "I think it's a mixture but he's furious that while this is all going on, Moira is not saying anything and not intervening with anything.

"I think the fury lies with Moira and the fact that she's not intervening and saying she was in the wrong, as far as Nate's aware."

How does Nate feel to be leaving behind young daughter Frankie? "He's devastated and he's heartbroken," the actor replied. "It's an emotional thing but Nate just wants to be with his family and that's all he cares about.

"Everything he really does is family-driven and obviously the main part of his focus and his future is Frankie. Not having her and bringing her along is huge and he's heartbroken."

Cain attacks Nate. ITV

Expanding on how the spiralling events have impacted Nate, Carter added: "He feels like he has to provide and taking care of his family – Tracy and Frankie. Not having that is huge for him.

"I just think he feels helpless in a way because he's trying to convince Cain and Tracy that Moira came onto him, he's got nothing to do with it, he would never dream of doing that again, especially after the fallout before.

"Obviously no-one's really believing him and they're shutting him out. It's huge and a pivotal moment in terms of Nate going forward now."

The actor made the decision to bow out of Emmerdale after playing Nate since 2019, and he told RadioTimes.com and other press what was behind that choice.

"It's always been in the back of my head," he revealed. "My agent was itching for me to go probably a few years ago, but I said to him that it doesn't feel like the right time, I'm in the right place and I'd know when the time is right. It never felt like the right time.

"But I feel like I've reached the point where it's now or never, in a sense that if I don't do it now I'll… not live to regret it, but always be wondering 'what if?' I just didn't want that feeling. I feel like five years is the perfect time for me as an actor to try and move onto something else."

Looking back on his favourite storyline, there was one clear winner for Carter, who rates his introductory plot as a highlight. "I will never forget the massive fallout with all the boat stunts, for so many reasons – just how intense, dramatic and there was so much adrenaline rushing through that whole week.

"That was such a pivotal moment for me as an actor, but even going on from then, the reconciliation of trying to get in with the Dingles. They'll always be my favourite scenes.

"Even scenes with the family unit – Tracy and Eden [Ratcliffe-Knights], who plays Frankie. They'll always be part of my fondest memories there as well," he added. "Eden who plays Frankie is such a beautiful girl and we've got a special relationship.

"There are so many things I'm going to miss – the fallout, the drama, the lovey-dovey scenes, just all of it. There's so many memories."

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.