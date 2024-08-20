Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) stands up to Caleb Miligan (William Ash) amid their conspiratorial acts.

We're also left to wonder whether John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) has committed a sinister act of his own as he grows closer to half-sister Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) and his new love interest Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

Finally, what's on Tracy Robinson's (Amy Walsh) mind as her half-sister Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) quizzes her on her feelings?

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 26th - 30th August 2024.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Flashbacks reveals Rose Jackson's fate

Will and Dawn in Emmerdale. ITV

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is fearsome as he realises that the game is up. In a series of flashbacks, we find out what really happened when his ex-wife Rose disappeared.

We've spent recent weeks wondering whether Will, or his wife Kim Tate (Claire King), went a step further when trying to get Rose to leave the village.

So, where has she been all this time? Was Rose murdered, or is she alive and well?

2. What's wrong with Moira Dingle as Cain Dingle makes accusation?

Nate is stunned. ITV

Cain is impressed when he catches John dealing with a big client of the farm's. But soon there's an argument brewing between Cain and Moira when he confronts his wife over the whisky he found in her bag.

Cain's also unimpressed to see Moira knocking back painkillers, and an annoyed Moira points out the unopened bottle of whisky.

What is going on? ITV

Moira confides in new employee John over the state of her marriage, while Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) is horrified when dad Cain confronts him over his relationship with Moira, having caught them having a drink together.

Despite his past affair with Moira, Nate is hurt, pleading with Cain that their father-son bond is in a good place.

Nate's concerned as Cain heads off to see to the kids, but is Cain right to be suspicious, or is there something more serious going on with Moira?

3. Jai Sharma issues warning to scheming Caleb Miligan

Jai and Caleb in Emmerdale. ITV

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) watches with intrigue as half-brother Caleb toasts to a new deal with Jai. Jai's annoyed when Caleb asks for more money to bribe their council contact.

Jai delivers a harsh warning that he's not to be messed with, while Chas is unconvinced over Jai and Caleb's attempts to act like they're mates all of a sudden.

Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) returns to the village, and gives Jai a piece of his mind about the impact the divorce stress is having on Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy). Jai is unsettled to see that Arthur means business!

Caleb's meddling leads to chaos. ITV

Meanwhile, Caleb heads off to cause havoc at Home James Haulage, while Will is puzzled when an HMRC officer arrives to check the company's vans for red diesel.

Jimmy is shocked to hear that the yard is being investigated, and as Will rails at him for the red diesel, Jimmy is sick of how he's being treated.

Will storms off, certain they are being sabotaged. His son-in-law Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) can't believe Will's nonsense accusations as Will accuses him of sabotaging the business. Will they uncover Caleb's misdeeds?

4. Has John Sugden taken dark action as Mackenzie Boyd collapses?

Mack is spooked by a bull! ITV

Mack finds himself blocked in the barn by a bull, and he psyches himself up to dodge the animal and make it out through the gate.

As the bull chases Mack, he makes a desperate run for it, and Nate hears a groan and rushes to help an injured Mack.

Mack is convinced that John put the bull there in revenge for trying to wreck his van, and Aaron confronts John - only for passion to take over!

Aaron is distracted by a passionate encounter with John ITV

Later, Mack's wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) tries to motivate him for an afternoon planning revenge on John. But Mack goes quiet and woozy, collapsing on the sofa, leaving her horrified as to what has happened. Will Mack be okay?

Meanwhile, when Jai mocks Victoria for trying to change a spare tyre, John plays the protective big brother and confronts him. But is John responsible for Mack's plight?

5. Vanessa Woodfield quizzes Tracy Robinson over Nate

Tracy is curious over Nate. ITV

Nate is pulled away by a phone call, leaving estranged wife Tracy curious. Later, Vanessa questions Tracy's feelings over Nate's mysterious phone call.

It's clear that the thought of Nate having met someone else is bothering Tracy. So, what is Nate up to?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

