In a chat with Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), Kim was adamant that her husband Will (Dean Andrews) would never be seduced by Rose, oblivious that he had already had a fling with his ex-wife!

Guilt-ridden Will ignored a call from Kim, and when Rose revealed that she wanted more from her renewed bond with Will, he insisted that their liaison was a mistake.

But everything changed when Ruby alerted Rose to Kim's knowledge of their plotting, and Rose was forced to grab Will's phone and make a confession over the whole mess.

Claire King as Kim Tate in Emmerdale. ITV

Rose relayed Ruby's plan to destroy Kim by seducing him, explaining that she accidentally spiked their daughter Dawn Fletcher's (Olivia Bromley) drink – but adding that she only did Ruby's bidding to pay off her debts.

Will was stunned as he realised just how badly he had been duped, and Kim walked in at that very moment. Kim immediately reclaimed her rightful place, telling Rose she had failed and that her games were over, before ordering her to pack her bags and leave.

Will told Kim how sorry he was for not believing in her, while Rose protested against leaving the village. In a moment alone, Rose begged Will to keep the truth from Dawn; but he complied with Kim's wishes and bundled her into the boot of the car.

In a woodland area, Kim and Will let Rose out, and Will offered Rose some cash – but first, Kim ordered her to call Dawn and say she was leaving for good.

Kim threatened to call the police about the spiking incident if Rose ever showed her face again, and Rose came close to spilling about her fling with Will.

Kim and Will returned to Home Farm, where the atmosphere was tense between the couple as Kim picked up on Rose's hints and asked if Will was keeping something else from her.

Will told Kim that Rose had made a pass at him, lying that he had turned her down. Kim was unable to slip back into their marriage so easily, and the pair left Home Farm individually.

With their whereabouts remaining conveniently unknown, Kim and Will returned home and soon got back on track.

Meanwhile, tearful Rose sat looking at a picture drawn by her grandchildren, just as a car pulled up in front of her. Soon after, Rose was nowhere to be seen, but her belongings lay abandoned.

Where is Rose, and who is behind her disappearance?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

