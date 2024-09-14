He was worried that Moira was seriously ill, while also pondering the possibility that she wasn't, and instead simply didn't love him any more.

Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) visited Moira, showing understanding over the latter's attack on her given the circumstances.

Cain's sister Belle King (Eden Taylor-Draper) convinced Cain to be by Moira's side, and he arrived just as Moira was informed that she has a type of brain tumour called a Meningioma, which explains her change in behaviour, seizures and memory loss.

The consultant explained that the tumour may be non-cancerous, but that they would have to wait on a decision as to how to proceed.

Moira was left in a panic, but when she calmed down, she apologised to Cain for her behaviour leading up to this, while he vowed to be by her side whatever happened next.

In upcoming scenes, Moira remains anxious and is overwhelmed by her family's constant interjections. The neurosurgeon outlines Moira's options for treatment, and Moira and younger brother Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) struggle to get their heads round the neurosurgeon's suggestion of the 'watch and wait' method.

Cain's anger builds to boiling point over no action being taken to help his poorly wife, and he and Moira are terrified for the future as they discuss the plans for her treatment.

Moira continues to show signs of neurological deterioration, so will this change the doctors' course of action?

There had been talk of her undergoing surgery, so will this go ahead – or do Moira and her loved ones face an agonising wait to see how her condition progresses?

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 16th September 2024 on ITV.

Emmerdale is working closely with Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity on Moira's storyline, and anyone affected can call Brains Trust's 24/7 Helpline on 01983 292 405.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.