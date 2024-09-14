Friday's (13th September 2024) episode saw Amelia meeting up with Tom, who disappeared from the village after his estranged wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) exposed his coercive control and domestic abuse of her.

With Amelia dating Tom in the wake of his marriage split, she refused to believe Belle's allegations, with Tom's uncle Jimmy King (Nick Miles) also branding victim Belle a liar.

As the ITV soap continues, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) interrupts Amelia secretly stashing food into her bag.

The pair enter into a heated debate about Tom's 'innocence', and Chas is gobsmacked by Amelia's adamant defence of Tom.

Amy urges Kerry to be cautious with Amelia. ITV

Chas speaks with Amelia's adoptive mum Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) and her daughter Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson) over their concern for Amelia falling for Tom's lies; but Amy tries to convince Kerry to be tactful with Amelia.

But when Amelia arrives, another row erupts over Tom, and the frustrated teen storms off. Amy encourages Kerry not to push too hard, or Amelia may shut them all out.

Amy is later concerned when she hears Amelia telling Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) that Tom's suspension from the vets' surgery is unfair.

Amelia is uncomfortable when Amy broaches the subject of Tom with her, and she's torn when Amy gently explains that Tom may be lying to her.

Amy's advice may be invaluable here, as she was working at a women's shelter in Belfast back in 2019. But will Amelia listen to her?

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 16th September 2024 on ITV.

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.