Rescued out of the woodland coffin Kim had set up for him (there's a sentence you don't see everyday!), Will ventured back to Home Farm, where he condemned Kim's twisted behaviour.

But Kim pointed out that she had been a loyal wife, while Will had constantly betrayed her. Kim ended their marriage and ordered Will to leave, but he refused!

In upcoming scenes, Kim arrives at her stables and is horrified to find a bitter Will planning to cart off her horses and sell them. Kim sends the horse handlers packing, and as she vents her anger at Will, the pair enter into a bickering match.

Will is furious at being humiliated, and vows to make Kim's life a living hell. Later, she is astounded to catch Will selling Caleb Miligan (Will Ash) half the haulage yard, and Will guiltily tries to explain himself to his fuming co-owner Jimmy King (Nick Miles).

When Will returns to Home Farm, he's outraged to find that Kim has slept with her financial advisor, Peter. But when Peter hears Will verbally abusing Kim, he floors Will with a punch!

Later, Kim gloats to Will about her friendship with his daughter Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley), leaving him panicking that he's about to lose his family and home to Kim. Will Kim force Will out of Home Farm?

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 23rd September 2o24.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.