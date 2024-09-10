The blackmailer then ups the price to a whopping £50K, leading a desperate Will to plead with Caleb Miligan (William Ash) for a loan – in exchange for his haulage shares.

Later, though, the blackmailer calls Will to inform him that they've abducted Kim! Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media about Will's dilemma, Andrews explained: "He’s desperate and tries anything to find the money. There’s a moment where Kim’s not around and he feels that something may have happened to her.

"It’s the culmination of a few different things happening all at once. He puts it together that the central nucleus is this blackmailer is creeping all these problems.

A rather lifelike mannequin of Kim Tate! ITV

"Kim’s kidnapped, the horse has been taken, somebody wants fifty grand, he’s up the creek," the actor summarised. "And he doesn’t really know what to do.

"He gets very panicky about it all. He’s basically at the end of his tether and will do anything to make this problem go away."

Will ends up alone in the woods, and is unable to keep his cool as he comes face-to-face with a mannequin that looks startlingly like his spouse!

"He’s getting notes and directions from a voice in the woods, that he can’t fathom out where this voice is coming from or why. He’s just gone into a random woods, he’s hearing all kinds of voices, He gets really panicky.

"He’s got the money, in his bag, he’s got the 50 grand, he doesn’t know what’s going to happen when he finds...he just keeps saying ‘I’ve got the money, just come out, stop messing about, stop all this stupidity just come and get the money and leave me alone.’"

Asked who Will suspects is behind everything, Andrews replied: "I think he’s got a few [suspects]. I think he thought it was Caleb at one bit.

"He doesn’t actually know. He just thinks it’s somebody in the village. I don’t think there’s any clues as to who it could be. He thinks about Cain and Caleb, people he’s had run-ins in the past with."

Of course, you'll have to wait to find out what Kim's fate will be, and just who is tormenting Will. But the star told RadioTimes.com and other press that he believes Emmerdale fans will enjoy seeing hapless Will's latest troubles!

"I think the audience think Will's a bit stupid and they’re probably right! And they kind of love Kim. Any weakness that Will might have, I think the audience will be quite pleased to see him struggle.

"I think they think he thinks they've got a free ticket up at Home Farm, I think they'll be quite glad he's panicking and actually hope the blackmailers do tell Kim – we'll see!"

Does Andrews think Will and Kim could overcome his cheating, if Kim were to find out? "There’s always hope, some people can forgive a mistake and some people can't," he said.

"It’s an unusual relationship they've got, they are a bit chalk and cheese but it seems to work. They’ve forgiven each other over other things. Will’s hoping if she did ever find out, the last resort might be he might be able to worm his way back in there."

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.