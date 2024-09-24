Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) latest scam backfires, while his mum Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is drawn back to Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) when a medical concern crops up.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 30th September - 4th October 2024.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Arthur Thomas tells big lie - and exposes Laurel Thomas's secret

Nicola learns about Laurel's fling. ITV

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) tries to get to the bottom of what's going on between Laurel and Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin).

When she gets to the truth, Nicola questions why the fling is over, while Laurel is torn. Later, Laurel and Charles discuss their fling, and decide it's best to call it a day.

Arthur walks in on Laurel and Charles. ITV

But soon, the pair give into temptation, only to be caught by Arthur. Laurel begs her son not to tell anyone, and Arthur later turns his attention back to his own situation.

He tries to show his maturity to April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) by flirting with John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), but Arthur then lies that he had sex with John!

Arthur tells a big lie. ITV

Laurel hears, and is soon on a furious warpath to find John. In the Woolpack, Laurel confronts John, who denies the accusations.

Arthur is mortified, and ends up letting slip about Laurel and Charles, in front of a flabbergasted Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson). How will Jai react?

2. Moira Dingle and Ruby Fox-Miligan support each other

Matty, Moira and Mack and Vanessa in Emmerdale. ITV

Moira is put out when son Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) arrives to move in, and her erratic behaviour worries Matty and her brother Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb).

Mack is stressed to find the sheep have escaped, and when he accuses Moira, she agrees not to go out alone.

Soon, Matty and Mack notice that multiple sheep aren't moving, and Moira is told that most of the sheep are dead, and one is in a bad state.

Moira and Ruby chat in Emmerdale. ITV

Moira struggles to remember what's happened, and gets upset, accepting she needs to stop work for the time being.

Later, Moira and Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) confide in each other; Moira over her brain tumour, and Ruby over her mother's cremation. Is this the start of an unlikely friendship?

Emmerdale is working closely with Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity on Moira's storyline, and anyone affected can call Brains Trust's 24/7 Helpline on 01983 292 405.

3. Aaron Dingle's scheme goes wrong

John clocks Aaron's exchange with PC Swirling. ITV

Liam quizzes John on his relationship with Aaron, but John doesn't want to discuss it.

PC Mike Swirling (Andy Moore) questions Aaron about some stolen smart watches after his car was caught leaving the scene of the crime.

Aaron makes a discovery. ITV

Aaron feigns innocence, and John comes over. Aaron is happy to have kept John in the dark when Swirling finds no evidence, and Aaron is intrigued when Mack suggests using John's van to get rid of the stolen watches.

When John refuses to let Aaron borrow his van, Aaron steals the keys, and he and Mack secretly load the smart watches into John's van.

But when he checks the van, Aaron finds the watches missing. What happens next?

4. Sparks fly between Chas Dingle and Liam Cavanagh

Liam and Chas in Emmerdale. ITV

Chas tells Liam that she's worried about a new rash, and he checks her over.

But soon, Liam finds himself lying to Ella Forster (Paula Lane) about spending time with Chas.

As Liam and Chas share a charged look, is this a sign that their brief romance is back on?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

