Emmerdale's Ross Barton 'back with a bang', teases Natalie J Robb
There's almost always trouble when Ross is concerned.
There's about to be a big shake-up in Emmerdale with the return of Ross Barton (played by Michael Parr).
The character's been away for six years and while little is known of his return, viewers could be sure it would be explosive.
One person who it will be interesting to see him reunite with is Moira (Natalie J Robb).
Viewers will remember Moira actually killed Ross' mum, Emma (Gillian Kearney), so it's safe to say there's bad blood between them.
Robb has teased what's to come with Ross' return in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.
Speaking for The Big RT Interview, which is out tomorrow (Monday 30th September), she said it will be explosive, for sure.
"I can't really tell you much..." Robb teased. "He's going to come in with a bit of a bang, of course, and he's going to cause some trouble - as he always does!
"On a personal level, I always kept in touch with him since he left and checked in every couple of months. I'm thrilled he's back and that he was ready to come back. It's great when familiar faces come back for continuity."
You can read the full interview with Robb tomorrow, where she talks about Moira's future now she has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and the actress looks back on her incredible TV career.
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
