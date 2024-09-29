One person who it will be interesting to see him reunite with is Moira (Natalie J Robb).

Viewers will remember Moira actually killed Ross' mum, Emma (Gillian Kearney), so it's safe to say there's bad blood between them.

Robb has teased what's to come with Ross' return in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

More like this

Speaking for The Big RT Interview, which is out tomorrow (Monday 30th September), she said it will be explosive, for sure.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I can't really tell you much..." Robb teased. "He's going to come in with a bit of a bang, of course, and he's going to cause some trouble - as he always does!

"On a personal level, I always kept in touch with him since he left and checked in every couple of months. I'm thrilled he's back and that he was ready to come back. It's great when familiar faces come back for continuity."

You can read the full interview with Robb tomorrow, where she talks about Moira's future now she has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and the actress looks back on her incredible TV career.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.