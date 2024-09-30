"Moira is scared," begins the actress, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com. "You start to see a vulnerability and a fear she is losing her identity. Everyone is worried about her and she feels quite smothered, but she’s just in denial. This is the start of a long journey for Moira, and the family."

The creeping sense all was not well with the matriarch of Butler’s farm has built over a number of weeks, as Moira’s behaviour became progressively strange.

Sudden, angry outbursts, forgetfulness and paranoia led to an initial assumption of what was happening, which ultimately revealed something more sinister.

"A lot of the symptoms mirror menopause, and in real life a lot of women don’t get diagnosed until later because of that," explains Robb.

"She was in a daze, as if she was in a daydream, and had no idea she was actually having what’s called absence seizures, where you zone out."

The symptoms worsened to the point where Moira began convulsing, and was finally diagnosed with a non-cancerous brain tumour called a meningioma.

Now Mrs Dingle is wrestling with the difficult decision as to whether to have surgery to remove the tumour, or manage it in different ways. Either way carries an element of risk, heightening the emotional stakes as the family attempt to come to terms with the bombshell.

"The comments on social media have been overwhelming," shares Robb. "People have who’ve had the surgery or are waiting for it, or had loved ones go through this and lose them – the fans are sharing really personal things and thanking Emmerdale for raising awareness on brain tumours.

"Continuing drama is such a powerful platform and has an impact on people’s lives. It’s escapism, but if the audience can identify with it, then it makes them feel less alone in the world."

Robb has impressively thrown herself into such an all-consuming story, and is eager to highlight the importance of research in tackling such a sensitive topic.

"If it’s something medical, I think you have to do research in order to make it truthful. I was concerned about acting out the seizures as I really needed to get that right. I talked to doctors and neurologists who explained how the body goes rigid during a convulsion, it’s exhausting and affects you for days because it takes so much out of you physically.

"Anything to do with your health is a different kind of challenge, so I was ready to get my teeth into it so I knew what I was talking about."

As the lioness lynchpin of her chaotic clan, Moira is anxious at the thought of the tumour forcing her to change her lifestyle. This week, a lapse of concentration caused by her condition causes havoc at the farm and puts her livestock in danger, leading to the suggestion she may have to give up a job that means so much to her.

"She snaps at her son Matty and brother Mackenzie when they mention that, until things start to go wrong at the farm and she realises she could be a danger. Moira fears losing her independence; the job is a big part of her, and if she doesn’t have that she doesn’t know who she is any more.

"This is the worry about the surgery – she might not come back completely normal after it, and could lose her identity and independence."

The tumour is yet another obstacle for Moira and Cain to surmount. Their passionate, volatile partnership has made them one of Emmerdale’s most enduringly popular pairings. They’ve weathered many threats to their union, and Robb is confident they can navigate through this next twist, despite Cain disagreeing with his wife about not having the tumour removed just yet.

"At the end of the day, they love each other, which is what keeps them going. It’s going to be a test, but they’ll hold each other up at different times, and it will be a tribute to the two of them if they can get through it.

"Cain will hit rock bottom, but will have to find the strength to support Moira. The beauty with them is they know each other so well. Just as we saw with Moira’s daughter Holly and her drug addiction, it’s not just one person on this roller coaster ride – it’s very much about how this affects the whole family."

Natalie J Robb as Moira Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

If anyone can take viewers on such an unpredictable, upsetting journey, it’s the ever-watchable Robb, a naturally powerful performer who imbues Moira with strength and grit to make her a flawed, relatable heroine. She’s bounced back from numerous wrongdoings and terrible decisions, from ill-advised affairs to murdering serial killer sister-in-law Emma, and still earns our sympathy.

Robb knows how to connect with audiences, having practically grown up on screen. After making her screen debut aged nine opposite Tom Conti in a docudrama about Scottish designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh, at 13 she won the Young Entertainer of the Year competition on BBC One’s Saturday morning kids’ show Going Live!.

"I did impersonations of soap characters, would you believe!" she recalls. "It was daunting for this quiet little thing in a lilac tracksuit and a blue cap, so cringe! I was very shy as a child, so I think becoming different characters was a way of expressing myself."

The exposure won her a regular role in Scottish soap Take the High Road, which she did throughout her teens alongside schooling. "That’s where I learnt about multi-camera acting. It was a good training ground where I picked up lots of tricks of the trade, and the crew were lovely and took me under their wing. I always say the crew are your first audience."

A string of appearances in high-profile dramas including EastEnders, London’s Burning, Doctors and The Bill followed, and by the time Robb joined Emmerdale in 2009 as part of the first wave of the Barton family, she’d carved out an impressive, consistent career. She’s been there ever since, but claims it was never the plan to stay for over 15 years.

"It just doesn’t feel like that long," she reflects. "There was never a plan, other than when I started I thought, 'If I end up being here for a while, I’d better buy a house and get on the property ladder!'

"I live in the present and don’t overthink things when it comes to jobs. It’s such a tough industry, and I consider myself very lucky to be doing what I set out to do, and am grateful for the material they’ve given me. I’m constantly challenged and pushed, and this is what I love – I don’t know what else I’d do. I couldn’t work in an office!"

Matty, Moira and Mack in Emmerdale. ITV

It's safe to say Moira’s current predicament will keep Robb busy in the coming months, and there’s more on the horizon unrelated to her health crisis – namely the return of her wayward nephew, Ross, played by returning fan favourite Michael Parr.

"I love Mikey... he’ll kill me for calling him that! We’ve kept in touch over the six years since he left, and I’m thrilled he’s back. I enjoy the continuity of seeing those familiar faces again. He looks exactly the same and hasn’t aged a bit, how dare he!"

Robb won’t be drawn on whether bad boy Ross will be a help or a hindrance to his Auntie Moira in her hour of need, considering their complicated history. "Well, Moira did kill his mother, remember! Ross is back with a bang, of course, and is going to cause some trouble, like he always does."

With her battle against the tumour just beginning, Moira is going to need all the support she can get as she weighs up her options and looks to an uncertain future.

"I’ve been speaking to the producers and there’s going to be quite a few explosive moments," teases Robb. "Although not in the literal sense just after the last barn fire! Let’s just say there a few surprises along the way…"

Emmerdale is working closely with Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity on Moira's storyline, and anyone affected can call Brains Trust's 24/7 Helpline on 01983 292 405.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.