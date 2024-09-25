After Belle revealed her torment at the hands of Tom, he went into hiding - with new girlfriend Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) having fallen under his spell as she met him for secret chats.

As the ITV soap continued, Belle told cousin Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and big brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) that she would be speaking to the police.

Meanwhile, Cain explained that daughter Debbie (Charley Webb) had been in touch, as Cain and Belle's father Zak (played by the late Steve Halliwell) was feeling unwell.

More like this

Tom King in Emmerdale. ITV

Cain assured Belle that he would travel up to Scotland to check on Zak, and when Amelia overheard Chas saying that "Cain will sort him out", she angrily assumed she was referring to Tom.

Chas ordered Amelia away, so the defiant teen moved out of the Woolpack, asking to move in with Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) and Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson), who both fretted that Amelia was still on Tom's side.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Amy visited Belle, offering her support and sharing her experience working in a women's shelter.

Explaining her worry for Amelia, Amy gently asked Belle what Tom had put her through, hoping to wake Amelia up to Tom's evil nature.

Later, Amelia and Tom met in the woods, where she updated him on Cain's plan to visit his dad and urged Tom to show his face so they could be a proper couple.

Tom snapped at Amelia, and as she rushed off, we dared to hope that she had finally seen his true colours.

When Amy relayed Belle's ordeal to Amelia, though, she still refused to believe it. However, Kerry's accusation that Tom had killed Piper led Amelia to ask him outright where the dog was.

Liar Tom insisted that he had tried to save Piper from Belle, before declaring his love to Amelia and asking her to help him the following day with a plan to stop Belle 'ruining everything'. What will Tom do next?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.