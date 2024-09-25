Emmerdale's Tom plots against Belle as she prepares to report his abuse
Will Belle make it to the police?
This article contains discussion of domestic abuse, including coercive control, that some readers may find upsetting.
Tom King (James Chase) plotted to destroy estranged wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) in tonight's Emmerdale (25th September 2024), just as Belle was preparing to report his abuse to the police.
After Belle revealed her torment at the hands of Tom, he went into hiding - with new girlfriend Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) having fallen under his spell as she met him for secret chats.
As the ITV soap continued, Belle told cousin Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and big brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) that she would be speaking to the police.
Meanwhile, Cain explained that daughter Debbie (Charley Webb) had been in touch, as Cain and Belle's father Zak (played by the late Steve Halliwell) was feeling unwell.
Cain assured Belle that he would travel up to Scotland to check on Zak, and when Amelia overheard Chas saying that "Cain will sort him out", she angrily assumed she was referring to Tom.
Chas ordered Amelia away, so the defiant teen moved out of the Woolpack, asking to move in with Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) and Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson), who both fretted that Amelia was still on Tom's side.
Amy visited Belle, offering her support and sharing her experience working in a women's shelter.
Explaining her worry for Amelia, Amy gently asked Belle what Tom had put her through, hoping to wake Amelia up to Tom's evil nature.
Later, Amelia and Tom met in the woods, where she updated him on Cain's plan to visit his dad and urged Tom to show his face so they could be a proper couple.
Tom snapped at Amelia, and as she rushed off, we dared to hope that she had finally seen his true colours.
When Amy relayed Belle's ordeal to Amelia, though, she still refused to believe it. However, Kerry's accusation that Tom had killed Piper led Amelia to ask him outright where the dog was.
Liar Tom insisted that he had tried to save Piper from Belle, before declaring his love to Amelia and asking her to help him the following day with a plan to stop Belle 'ruining everything'. What will Tom do next?
You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.
You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.
