When Tom attacked estranged wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), chased after her and prepared to shoot her, Belle stabbed him with an axe and fled, telling Lydia (Karen Blick), Sam (James Hooton) and Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) what she had done.

As Lydia made the surprising decision for the Dingles to move Tom's body and come up with an alibi for Belle, Sam and Vinny prepared to carry out the grim task. But when they entered the flat where Belle left Tom, they found it empty!

Lydia urged Sam and Vinny to find Tom and stop him from going to the police about Belle's actions, but Tom was found collapsed by Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), who called an ambulance and alerted Jimmy King (Nick Miles).

Vinny and Sam headed to the hospital, feigning concern, while Lydia tried and failed to stop Belle from rushing there herself. Tom was said to have a collapsed lung and internal bleeding, and had been taken for a scan.

Belle arrived at the hospital as Tom's fate was still hanging in the balance, and she came to a chilling realisation. If Tom were to die, that would be a life she had taken. If he survived, he would make Belle pay. Either way, her life would be in ruins.

"He's won, hasn't he?" Belle declared. So, what will happen to Belle? Will she be jailed for acting in self-defence, or can the Dingles protect her?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.