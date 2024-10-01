On Monday's episode, Tom woke from his injury last week and immediately tried to get control back over Belle.

He texted her, telling her she had to go and see him or he would report her to the police for his abuse.

In tonight's episode, Belle was torn over whether to go and see him, or whether to run away to some Dingles in Ireland, via the help of Sam (James Hooton) and Vinny (Bradley Johnson).

She eventually went to see her vindictive ex in hospital and he ominously said it was "time to make a deal".

Tom said he wouldn't tell the police about their violent encounter last week if she would stop telling people he was an abuser.

She agreed to do it, eventually, after Tom promised he would ask no more from her.

But he couldn't resist one more moment of cruelty, and demanded a kiss on the cheek "to seal the deal", before he pulled her in and kissed her on the lips.

Tom later pulled the police in and lied to the police saying two men had jumped him and caused the attack, thinking he had it all worked out.

But Belle was already at the police station holding the axe and told the police she attacked Tom in self defence before bravely declaring: "I'm a victim of domestic abuse."

Is this the beginning of the end of her terrible ordeal?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

