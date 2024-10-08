Meanwhile, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) is happy her romance is still on - but remains unaware of the danger she's in.

Elsewhere, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) backtracks on his promise over his secret money-making scheme, and Caleb Miligan (William Ash) must answer to furious wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly).

Read on below for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 14th - 18th October 2o24.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Long-lost Dingle arrives as Zak is laid to rest

Moira gives Cain the tragic news. ITV

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) has a seizure while cooking breakfast, then receives news of an operation slot for the following day.

But when Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) returns home from Scotland unexpectedly, Moira avoids telling him her news.

Moira soon answers a call from stepdaughter Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb), with the tragic news that Zak has passed away. Cain informs his loved ones of Zak's death.

Sam, Belle and Cain mourn their dad. ITV

It's a sad day for the clan, and the village at large, with Kim Tate (Claire King) also upset to hear of Zak's passing as she is comforted by estranged husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).

Cain, Sam Dingle (James Hooton) and Belle King (Eden Taylor-Draper) reminisce outside, all knocked for six at the loss of their beloved father. Sam and Cain are waved off as they head to Scotland to bring Zak home.

Cain toasts Zak. ITV

Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) questions Moira for delaying her surgery, and at Wishing Well cottage, the Dingles raise a glass to Zak's memory.

On the day of the funeral, a long-lost relative appears at the graveyard, shocking the family. But who is it?

2. Amelia Spencer sticks with abuser Tom King

Amelia in Emmerdale. ITV

Amelia is thrilled when Tom King (James Chase) organises a date, with their relationship seemingly back on track after a tense few weeks.

But with abuser Tom concealing his true nature from Amelia, will his increasingly snappy temper awaken her to what he's really like?

Tom's ex-wife Belle has tried to tell Amelia that he's been controlling her, spying on her and violently attacking her since the start of their marriage, but so far, Amelia has refused to believe her. How far will things go?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

3. Billy Fletcher continues with dodgy boxing plan

Billy and Mack discuss Billy's dodgy new hobby. ITV

Billy admits to Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) that he'll have to take on another unlicensed fight, and begs him to keep it a secret.

Mack says not only will he not say anything, but he wants to help!

Will's progress with Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) continues as he gives her cash and promises to negotiate her a loan.

Meanwhile, Billy keeps his secret, more determined than ever to go ahead with his next unlicensed boxing match and provide Dawn and the kids with a better life. But is he putting his life in danger?

4. Ruby Fox-Miligan confronts Caleb Miligan amid plot to destroy Kim Tate

Ruby and Chas in Emmerdale. ITV

While Kim is wrongfooted by another tender moment with Will, Caleb is under pressure, having lied to the bank. Will and Caleb spur each other on in their plot to take down Kim.

When Kim asks Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) to move back to Home Farm, Will talks to Caleb about bringing Kim down soon.

Caleb is distracted by the wrath of his wife, though, as Ruby receives a delivery of her mum's ashes and makes an impulsive decision on how to dispose of them.

Caleb and Will scheme against Kim. ITV

Drowning her sorrows in the pub, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) advises Ruby to find out Helen's final words from the hospital in the hope of gaining closure.

But Ruby learns that Helen was hanging on for a deathbed reconciliation - and that Caleb visited her before her death!

As Ruby confronts deceitful Caleb, how will he get out of this one?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

