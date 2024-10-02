After Belle struck Tom with an axe in self-defence last week, Tom believed he'd struck a deal with her to conceal his vile behaviour, and told the police that he was attacked by strangers.

But Belle refused to let him win, and told the police the truth in powerful scenes. The village was soon swarming with officers investigating recent events, while Belle assured her family that she had kept their names out of her statement, concerning the clean-up of Tom's attack.

At the hospital, Tom was due to be discharged, and detectives arrived to reveal Belle's statement and take him to the station - at which point Tom said that he lied about how an axe ended up in his back. He was then arrested for coercive and controlling behaviour and assault.

Amid this development, Belle was confronted by Tom's uncle, Jimmy King (Nick Miles), who continued to protest her allegations of abuse as he realised she was the one to use the axe.

During questioning, Tom claimed that Belle's mental illness made her angry and abusive towards him, but the detective was under no illusions about him, presenting the screw-top camera as proof of Tom's controlling grip on Belle.

Tom lied that the camera was to protect Belle, but he was then told that his electronic devices were being seized by police at that very moment.

When his solicitor friend, Ollie (Alistair Toovey) arrived, Tom privately admitted that he had used more than one camera to spy on Belle, and that his cousin, Carl, was using his tablet which also contained footage.

Ollie warned Tom that this would only add weight to Belle's claims, and Tom began to panic that he would be finished if the tablet was found. Is Tom's disgusting campaign of abuse about to be exposed?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.