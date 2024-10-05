"Roxy has adored her time on the soap and has made so many happy memories since first joining when she was 17," a source told The Sun.

"The cast have become like family to her and she has grown so much as an actress, but now feels like the perfect time to spread her wings and try something new.

"She is really excited about her meaty exit storyline, which will see her character Leyla die on screen. She'd rather go out in a blaze of glory and be remembered."

Roxy Shahidi as Leyla in Emmerdale. ITV

Last year, Shahidi competed in Dancing on Ice and more recently she appeared on the reality series Drama Queens, which has since been axed after one season.

Shahidi joined Emmerdale back in 2008 before exiting in 2011. She later returned for two episodes in 2013 before reprising her role permanently in January 2014.

Shahidi has been part of some huge storylines on the ITV soap, with just last year her character becoming the target of a stalker and was kidnapped.

Beyond her Emmerdale career, Shahidi is also a trained yoga instructor and launched Yoga Lunch Club and also shares yoga videos on her YouTube channel.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.