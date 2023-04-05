The pair have been getting rather friendly lately, and this week Caleb offered Leyla an apology after his advice on drug dealer Callum (Tom Ashley) led to her being kidnapped recently. From there, sparks began to fly and they spent the night together; but Leyla was wrongfooted the next morning when she received a phone call from the police, explaining that Callum had been released on bail.

Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) was the target of a stalker in tonight's Emmerdale (Wednesday 5th April), just as she was about to get passionate with Caleb Milligan (William Ash).

Leyla was incredulous, and she confided in Caleb over the situation. Later, as her ex-husband Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) heard about Leyla's liaison with Caleb, he found her looking upset – but she quickly revealed that she was scared that Callum would come after her again.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liam took her for a drink at the Woolpack as she talked through her worries, while over at Home Farm, Kim Tate (Claire King) overheard husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) telling Nicky (Lewis Cope) that he had seen Caleb with Leyla.

Kim was not impressed, and when Caleb arrived to see her, she expressed concerns over their stud farm project – while he apologised for keeping quiet about Nicky's relationship with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham). But Kim questioned whether he was distracted by Leyla, putting their deal at risk as she issued him a stern warning.

At the pub, Caleb, weary from his meeting, joined Leyla for a drink. They then headed to her place, where Leyla was keen to hear more about who Caleb really was – as are we! Caleb opened up, revealing that she was the best thing to happen to him in a while, before kissing her.

Leyla led Caleb upstairs, but outside, they were being watched by a mystery figure. Has Callum returned to terrorise Leyla?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.