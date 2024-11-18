Emmerdale star on Cain and Moira Dingle's future: "I think it's important they stay together"
"There's temptation, there's things that can happen if everybody just gave up after the first hurdle of marriage."
It hasn't been an easy time of it lately for Moira (Natalie J Robb) and husband Cain (Jeff Hordley), but Emmerdale actress Natalie J Robb has described how important it is that the pair remain together.
Despite facing hardship recently with Moira's brain surgery, Robb has revealed her hopes for the couple to stick together in the future.
She told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I think it's really important that they stay together. I had this chat with them, me and [producer] Iain MacLeod, about what we're talking about – marriages. And I said, marriages go through things.
"There's temptation, there's things that can happen if everybody just gave up after the first hurdle of marriage. Now, every people would just not get married.
"Now, it's so easy to get out of marriages and for me, I never married because obviously, if I ever did it – and I still stand by this – if I do ever do it, it'll only ever be once. That's why I'm gonna wait until I'm 79 and win a diamond, I mean."
She continued: "But you know, to me, I do believe that people go through problems with marriages, and people change. People grow as humans and individuals.
"And I just think it's quite interesting to see those sort of things happen. But you still manage to find that thing that brought you together in the first place.
"I don't know, maybe I'm just a dreamer, but that's in my fantasy world. That's what I would like, if it was me, that's what I would like."
Robb added: "But, and people who are married and are in good marriages, I think would respect that as well, rather than people just running away like 'Alright, that's it.' Is that done? Because a lot of people do go through things – affairs, different things, financial problems.
"It could be lots of things that happen that can take me to push you apart, but pull you apart. But then things can push you together again, which I think is nice to play."
The soap star also previously opened up about how Moira's surgery may alter her personality in episodes to come.
As for how that will impact her relationship with Cain, we'll just have to wait and see.
