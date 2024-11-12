Ross Barton (Michael Parr) conspires with Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) until it all goes wrong, while Kim Tate (Claire King) confronts a thief.

Finally, Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) proposes to Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop)!

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 18th - 22nd November 2024.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Cain Dingle in violent twist as Moira Dingle has brain surgery

Cain is terrified for Moira. ITV

Moira continues to prepare for the worst ahead of her operation. But Cain can't handle the thought of losing Moira, and struggles to face an uncertain future as he torments himself alone in the garage.

A special episode will follow Moira's brain surgery, as well as Cain's perspective throughout the day as he struggles with his emotions.

Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle. ITV

We'll see Cain's story play out in reverse chronological order, starting with a disappointed Caleb finding Cain drunk and with bloodied hands.

What has Cain done? And will Moira pull through?

Emmerdale is working closely with Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity on Moira's storyline, and anyone affected can call Brains Trust's 24/7 Helpline on 01983 292 405.

2. Ruby Fox-Miligan rocked by two estranged arrivals

Caleb, Steph and Ruby in Emmerdale. ITV

Ruby is lost for words to see her estranged daughter Steph (played by Georgia Jay), and sends Caleb Miligan (William Ash) away so she can have it out with Steph.

Ruby is rattled when Steph reveals she was in contact with Ruby's late mum Helen (Sharon Maughan), and tries to get to the bottom of Steph's relationship with her.

Ruby slaps Steph. ITV

But as Steph berates her mother for her dysfunctional childhood, Ruby is pushed to the edge and slaps Steph.

Ruby's apologies are dismissed as Steph claims Ruby never cared about her, and Ruby is devastated when Steph leaves.

Caleb tells half-sister Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) that he can't bear to lose Steph again, and he later finds his wife trying to convince herself that Steph had a good childhood.

Anthony with Ruby. ITV

Caleb assures Ruby that their daughter will come round, but there's a sense that Ruby is hiding something.

The next day, the couple are shocked to see Steph leaving the B&B with Ross, and Caleb questions Steph about Ross, before offering to make her a partner at his company.

Steph reluctantly agrees to go for a coffee with Ruby, but just as it looks like they're getting somewhere, Ruby's father Anthony (Nicholas Day) arrives at the café.

Caleb, Steph and Anthony in Emmerdale. ITV

Ruby realises that Steph set this up, and her father tries to plead his case. Ruby storms out, wanting nothing to do with him, and she runs into Caleb and begs him to take her home.

Caleb, however, insists on speaking to Anthony himself, and after a heated conversation, Caleb is taken in by Anthony's sincerity and accepts a mysterious box as a gift for Ruby.

Will Caleb convince Ruby to listen to what her father has to say? And what else is Ruby hiding?

3. Ross Barton caught out over scheme with Jai Sharma

Ross and Steph in the barn. ITV

Caleb remains desperate to appease Steph, so he offers Jai a job. Jai throws it back in his face, but Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) convinces Jai to forget his pride and accept the offer.

Jai arrives at the depot to tell Caleb this, but is thrown to learn that Steph might now be his boss.

When Ross turns up looking for work, Caleb refuses and warns Ross off his daughter.

Jai forms a plan, suggesting to Ross that they steal some of Caleb's valuable stock.

Jai tells Ross about some merchandise coming to the depot, and Jai distracts Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) so Ross can steal one of the vans.

Ross arrives at the barn to unload his loot, but is horrified to find Steph among the stock, questioning what he's up to!

4. Kim Tate issues an ultimatum

Kim makes Will an offer. ITV

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is hopeful that he and Kim may try mediation, but Kim has other ideas, offering him £100,000 to get out of her life as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, after Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) confides her troubles in Billy (Jay Kontzle), Will promises that she won't have to worry about money ever again.

A triumphant-looking Kim Tate in Emmerdale. ITV

As Will remains defiant in his battle with Kim, we soon see a hooded figure trying to steal Kim's car.

Though the culprit is long gone, Kim finds out who is responsible and gives them an ultimatum. Is Will the thief, or is it someone else?

5. Eric Pollard plans festive wedding to Brenda Walker

Brenda is thrilled with Pollard. ITV

Brenda is shocked when Pollard reveals his plans for a Christmas wedding.

Brenda is soon delighted when Pollard produces an engagement ring, which he bought for her at an auction.

With wedding bells in the air, will all go smoothly?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.