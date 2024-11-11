After letting herself be blackmailed by cousin Tina (Samantha Power), Mandy took her revenge, towing Tina's caravan to a muddy field.

A fight ensued, and Mandy threatened Tina. But later, Mandy was devastated when a shaken Vinny (Bradley Johnson) confronted her, asking whether she had bought him from Tina when he was a child.

Mandy was furious with Tina for dropping the bombshell on him, and was forced to tell Vinny how his birth mother abandoned him for ten years, then returned to reclaim him, with Mandy refusing to allow it.

When Tina asked for a cash pay out if Mandy wanted to keep Vinny, Mandy had agreed.

In the present, as the two women continued their shouting match, Vinny quietly left them to it.

Later, in the village, Vinny updated Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia (Karen Blick), and Sam was outraged to learn that Mandy had given Tina the late Zak's (Steve Halliwell) will in exchange for her silence.

Vinny vented his own hurt and distress over Mandy's whopper of a lie, and she was heartbroken when he disowned her.

Can Mandy make amends? And what are Tina's intentions now that the truth is out?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.