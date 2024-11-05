Elsewhere, Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) finds an unlikely ally, and evil Tom King (James Chase) gives Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) a warning.

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) is worried sick for daughter Angelica (Rebecca Bakes), and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) makes a big demand.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 11th - 15th November 2024.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Vinny Dingle issues ultimatum to Tina Dingle as the truth is exposed

Mandy confronts Tina. ITV

Tina is shocked to open the door to the caravan and find herself in a random field, and a defiant Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) orders her to leave for good.

But later, Mandy is furious when she arrives at the Dingle homestead to find that Tina has spilled the truth to an overwhelmed Vinny. Mandy begs Vinny to hear her out, but he leaves while she and Tina are mid-row.

Mandy is horrified. ITV

In the village, chaos ensues as Mandy's secret becomes public knowledge, and the rest of the clan feel betrayed. Tina slips away unnoticed as the others demand answers from Mandy.

Vinny is distraught to have been lied to about Tina being his mother, and he disowns a devastated Mandy.

Vinny offers Tina hard cash. ITV

Tina later pleads her case to a steely Vinny, trying to lessen her own guilt. But when Vinny offers her a choice to stay in his life or take £50k, return Zak's (Steve Halliwell) will and leave for good, Tina is poker-faced.

Will she take the money and run?

2. Caleb Miligan steps in to help Pollard

Pollard takes action. ITV

Pollard confronts Caleb about the increase in traffic thanks to his warehouse, but Caleb bats away his complaints, not taking Pollard seriously.

Seething, Pollard commandeers one of Caleb's lorries; but due to not having his medication for Parkinson's and being in a state of stress, Pollard's hand tremors and he crashes into some crates.

A shaking Pollard struggles to hold it together, and when Caleb comes into the shop and warns him not to interfere in his business, Pollard tries to maintain his dignity.

There's a calamity! ITV

Pollard is later embarrassed when Caleb spots him wandering the village, clearly out of sorts. Caleb sees he needs help and offers a lift.

Pollard swallows his pride and accepts, emotionally thanking Caleb as he is dropped off at Liam Cavanagh's (Jonny McPherson) house.

Pollard is distressed. ITV

Liam assures Pollard that his brief paralysis was a symptom of not having access to his usual medication. Pollard doesn't want to worry anyone, and makes Liam promise not to tell his family.

Caleb is surprised to see Pollard already back at work, and although Pollard insists he's not giving up, there's a newfound warmth between the men. Is this the start of a longstanding friendship?

Further information, advice and support is available via the Parkinson's UK charity's website parkinsons.org.uk or their free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

3. Tom King threatens Paddy Dingle

Tom and Paddy in Emmerdale. ITV

Paddy is left compromised when Tom threatens to air the vet surgery's dirty laundry unless he gets his job back!

Tom was sacked when his ex-wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) exposed his abuse of her, and the majority of the village saw him for who he is.

Paddy is blackmailed! ITV

But what exactly does Tom have on Paddy, and colleagues Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick), that warrants blackmail? Will Paddy give in?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

4. Nicola King worries over troubling admission from Angel

Nicola and Angelica King in Emmerdale. ITV

Angel snaps at her mum when Nicola suggests returning to school, and Nicola is appalled when Angel admits she has an innate evilness in her.

As Nicola worries for her troubled daughter, who is not coping after her release from the young offenders' children's home, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) offers support.

Nicola and Jimmy King. ITV

Laurel knows Nicola needs her husband, and encourages her friend to make amends with Jimmy (Nick Miles), who continues to believe in Tom while his wife is firmly against him.

It looks like Nicola will reach out to Jimmy, but can they get back on track for Angel's sake?

5. Jai Sharma makes a demand

An angry Jai stares Caleb down in Emmerdale. ITV

Jai is humiliated to hear that Caleb has offered Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) a job without consulting him, despite Jai having already refused her.

Jai is at the end of his tether and demands back the money that Caleb hid for him in an offshore account. Caleb plays along, making a call to prove this can't be done immediately.

Will Jai back down, or is a new feud about to be ignited?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

