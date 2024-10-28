As Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) prepared to secretly fight in another unlicensed boxing match, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) told Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) that the fight was obviously going to be rigged, and Billy should be very afraid.

Mack failed to take Aaron seriously, but eventually he tried to persuade Billy to pull out of the match, fearing Aaron was right.

Billy insisted that he needed the money to support his struggling family, despite wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley) having no idea how Billy was earning the cash in the first place.

Emmerdale's Ross Barton. ITV

Billy asked promoter Jade (Twinnie Lee Moore) why he still didn't know who his opponent would be, and she fobbed him off as he tried to get out of the whole thing due to previous injury.

But when Jade warned that there were dangerous consequences if Billy didn't do as he was told, Mack was horrified to watch Billy get in the car with Jade, heading to the venue.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Worried for his friend, Mack pleaded with Aaron to help him, and the pair rushed to the warehouse, where Billy was gearing up to fight.

There was a roaring crowd waiting to watch, as Jade told Billy this was to be a bare knuckle fight, and a knockout match! She also claimed that his opponent was a "beast".

Mack instilled some last-minute confidence in Billy, but was soon distracted by the sight of his opponent - none other than Ross Barton (played by Michael Parr).

Emmerdale had previously confirmed that Ross would be heading back to the village, but the circumstances of his comeback were kept under wraps.

Other than illegal boxing, what has Ross been up to in his absence? Will all be revealed in the coming days?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.