Emmerdale reveals huge Dingle bombshell in early ITVX episode
Warning: Major spoilers for Monday 21st October's episode available on ITVX.
Just when we thought the Dingle twists were over (for now), returning character Tina (now played by Samantha Power) dropped an almighty bombshell for Emmerdale viewers.
Tina reappeared at the burial of her father, Zak (Steve Halliwell), and issued her relatives with such nasty put-downs that she was pushed into the dirt by sister-in-law Lydia (Karen Blick).
As the Woolpack clear-up of the wake began, Sam (James Hooton) hoped that his sister Tina would not be back, joking that if she showed her face again, he would set his wife on her!
And Tina did indeed make another appearance, pitching up at Mandy's (Lisa Riley) salon to show off her now tag-less ankle, having been carted off by police at the graveside last week for breaking her curfew.
Mandy looked worried as Tina chatted to Vinny, and urged her adoptive son to leave while she spoke to Tina.
But when Mandy attempted to get rid of Tina, the latter turned fierce, and insisted she had "special interest" in the village.
Tina pointed out that she had a stake in Zak's home, but added that she had come for "everything that's mine".
Mandy was shaken as Tina declared that the house, and her son, belonged to her!
Official spoilers had revealed that Tina would threaten to reveal Vinny's true parentage if Mandy didn't support her claim on Wishing Well cottage - and now we know that he is, in fact, Tina's biological son!
This means that Vinny was actually Zak's grandson, that Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is his aunt, and that Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Sam are Vinny's uncles!
That's quite the addition to the Dingle family tree. Will Tina tell Vinny the truth?
