In recent weeks, Cain had been visiting Scotland, where an unwell Zak was living with Cain's daughter Debbie (Charley Webb).

Meanwhile, Cain's wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) is living with a brain tumour, and she was seen chatting to her husband on the phone.

After hanging up the call, Moira had an absence seizure and burned herself making breakfast.

Her son, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), was on hand to look after her, but Moira was frustrated that she couldn't complete the simplest of tasks.

Steve Halliwell as Zak Dingle in Emmerdale.

Then Moira got a call that her surgery could take place the following day. She was terrified, but didn't want to contact Cain to relay the news.

Struggling with the prospect of such a risky procedure, Moira asked Matty to join her on a walk across the fields, where her late daughter Holly (Sophie Powles) was buried.

Matty insisted that Holly would want their mum to fight for her life. Eventually, Moira agreed to go through with the operation, but was shocked when Cain suddenly arrived home, wanting to surprise her.

Cain explained that Zak seemed to be doing better, but still, Moira kept quiet about her surgery. Matty left the couple alone, but Cain could tell something was up. Moira dismissed this, and he headed upstairs.

But as a call came through from Debbie, a tearful Moira was forced to sit Cain down and tell him the heartbreaking news that Zak had just died.

Official spoilers have confirmed that Zak will be laid to rest in the village he loved, while a long-lost relative will show up at the graveside! Who is it, and will Zak get the send-off he deserves?

Emmerdale is working closely with Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity on Moira's storyline, and anyone affected can call Brains Trust's 24/7 Helpline on 01983 292 405.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

