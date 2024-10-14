Emmerdale announces Zak Dingle's death in early ITVX streaming episode
Devastating news for Cain.
*Warning: Contains spoilers for Monday's Emmerdale episode (14th October 2024), currently available to stream on ITVX.*
The sad death of Zak Dingle (played by Steve Halliwell) has been announced in Emmerdale, as the news reached his son Cain (Jeff Hordley) in the latest edition of the ITV soap.
In recent weeks, Cain had been visiting Scotland, where an unwell Zak was living with Cain's daughter Debbie (Charley Webb).
Meanwhile, Cain's wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) is living with a brain tumour, and she was seen chatting to her husband on the phone.
After hanging up the call, Moira had an absence seizure and burned herself making breakfast.
More like this
Her son, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), was on hand to look after her, but Moira was frustrated that she couldn't complete the simplest of tasks.
Then Moira got a call that her surgery could take place the following day. She was terrified, but didn't want to contact Cain to relay the news.
Struggling with the prospect of such a risky procedure, Moira asked Matty to join her on a walk across the fields, where her late daughter Holly (Sophie Powles) was buried.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Matty insisted that Holly would want their mum to fight for her life. Eventually, Moira agreed to go through with the operation, but was shocked when Cain suddenly arrived home, wanting to surprise her.
Cain explained that Zak seemed to be doing better, but still, Moira kept quiet about her surgery. Matty left the couple alone, but Cain could tell something was up. Moira dismissed this, and he headed upstairs.
But as a call came through from Debbie, a tearful Moira was forced to sit Cain down and tell him the heartbreaking news that Zak had just died.
Official spoilers have confirmed that Zak will be laid to rest in the village he loved, while a long-lost relative will show up at the graveside! Who is it, and will Zak get the send-off he deserves?
Emmerdale is working closely with Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity on Moira's storyline, and anyone affected can call Brains Trust's 24/7 Helpline on 01983 292 405.
Read more:
- Emmerdale casts country music singer and former Hollyoaks star putting Billy in danger
- 4 Emmerdale spoilers: Long-lost Dingle arrives as Zak is laid to rest
- Emmerdale's Roxy Shahidi 'to exit' after 16 years- with Leyla Harding being 'killed off'
- 4 Emmerdale spoilers: Tom King caught out while destroying evidence
- Emmerdale's Moira finds vital Tom evidence – but forgets after a seizure
Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.