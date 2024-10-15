Elsewhere, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) prepares to undergo brain surgery, while Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) is rocked by a revelation from her late mum Helen's (Sharon Maughan) will.

Finally, John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) tries to keep Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) from making a big mistake.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers from 21st - 25th October 2024.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Belle King is arrested - but will Nicola and Carl Jr expose Tom?

Mandy leaves Belle heartbroken. ITV

Belle is devastated when Mandy (Lisa Riley) inadvertently reveals that Cain (Jeff Hordley) had told their late father Zak (Steve Halliwell) about Tom's abuse behind her back.

When some condolence flowers arrive without a note, Belle fears it's a taunting message from Tom, and Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia (Karen Blick) are concerned for Belle.

Struggling to cope without her father's wisdom, Belle breaks her bail conditions when she confronts Tom, but is arrested by DS Foy, who warns that if she contacts Tom again, she'll be going to prison.

Belle reels from a delivery of flowers. ITV

At home, Belle is outwardly calm as she secretly fights her demons, and Lydia worries that Belle isn't coping. We soon realise that Belle is hearing voices again, but she's desperate to hear Zak's calming tones among them.

Sam and Lydia are distressed to find Belle at her lowest point, but can they help her through her mental anguish?

Meanwhile, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) is unsettled as she spots that young son Carl seems afraid of Tom.

As she senses that something isn't right, will Nicola be the one to expose Tom for who he really is, vindicating poor Belle?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Moira and Cain Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Moira hears she has a new date for the operation to remove her brain tumour, but she's deeply worried as she and Cain discuss the tough journey ahead.

Moira asks for Vanessa's help. ITV

Later, Moira asks a big favour of her friend Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick). But what does Moira want from her?

Emmerdale is working closely with Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity on Moira's storyline, and anyone affected can call Brains Trust's 24/7 Helpline on 01983 292 405.

3. Ruby Fox-Miligan stunned by a secret from her mum's will

Ruby gets another shock. ITV

Caleb Miligan (William Ash) is on tenterhooks that his secret will be exposed.

When Ruby is shocked and horrified by what's in one of the solicitor's documents, Caleb fears he's been rumbled.

But Ruby's world is turned upside down when the will reveals that Helen was secretly in touch with Ruby's daughter Steph before her death.

Caleb and Ruby in Emmerdale. ITV

Ruby feels isolated and vulnerable as she confides in Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) how grateful she is for Caleb providing her with a link to the close-knit Dingles while she remains estranged from her own relatives.

Caleb is relieved after making it through the will reading unscathed, but surely Ruby can't stay in the dark forever?

When Jimmy King (Nick Miles) prepares to sign over the haulage firm to Caleb, will it go to plan?

4. John Sugden tries to block Billy Fletcher from dangerous fight

John trains Billy. ITV

Billy feels useless and unable to provide for wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and the kids, and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is shocked that Billy is training for another unlicensed boxing fight.

Mack and Billy in Emmerdale. ITV

Mack is impressed that John's impromptu coaching session may have improved Billy's defence.

John then enlists Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) help to persuade Billy he's not in a fit state to fight. Will Billy listen?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

