Zak was collected from Scotland by sons Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Sam (James Hooton), and it was revealed that the late head of the Dingle dynasty wished to buried at home in the village almost immediately.

This was a very unconventional send-off, as Sam and Cain were seen digging a grave while listening to Zak's favourite music.

Zak's youngest, his beloved daughter Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), sat alone at home with his casket, tearfully telling her dad how safe he had always made her feel.

The coffin was then taken into the Woolpack, and PC Mike Swirling (Andy Moore) popped in to pay his respects. The locals shared memories of Zak, before a toast was made by an emotional Cain.

Cain toasts Zak ITV

Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) reflected on Zak's love life, and referenced the woman Zak left Lisa (Jane Cox) for, Joanie Wright (played by Denise Black).

Chas simply explained that they didn't talk about her! Indeed, Zak's time with Joanie made him rather unpopular at the time.

Songs were sang and drinks were enjoyed, before Zak's coffin was taken back to Dingle land to the beat of drums, just as he had requested.

But the burial was interrupted by the arrival of Cain, Sam and Belle's sister, Tina, now played by Samantha Power!

Tina issued some harsh words to her relatives, before Marlon (Mark Charnock) delivered the eulogy and the extended Dingles each shared a moving few words about Zak.

But Belle became distressed, and ran back into the house to retrieve what was left of mum Lisa's ashes.

Mandy (Lisa Riley) told Tina that she couldn't be trusted, before the occasion got back on track and Belle added Lisa's ashes into Zak's grave.

Later, Mandy confronted Tina when she found photos of Wishing Well cottage on her phone, and Tina declared that she was going to get the place valued – because she deserved a share.

As a row broke out, Lydia (Karen Blick) stepped in, pushing Tina into the dirt when she insulted Sam, after which Lydia revealed that she had been left in charge of Zak's will.

Then the family spotted a tag on Tina's ankle, and a police officer turned up to give her a ticking off and take her home.

Meanwhile, Cain was struggling to cope, and Belle and Sam vowed to convince him to step up in Zak's absence. But as for Tina, will she be back to claim her inheritance?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.