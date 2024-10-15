When Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) took a call from Debbie (Charley Webb) informing her that Zak had died in Scotland, she broke the news to his son Cain (Jeff Hordley) that Zak had died in his armchair after a day out poaching.

Zak had told Debbie he'd had "the best day ever" before falling asleep smiling. As Moira secretly decided to put off her brain tumour surgery, a devastated Cain left to tell his family what had happened.

Poignantly, Cain found brother Sam (James Hooton) and sister Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) after a day of rabbit poaching together – with Sam later saying that he felt taking Belle out was the right thing to do, because Zak wanted him to.

Cain was seen visiting every other member of the Dingle clan, from granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill), Charity (Emma Atkins), his sister Chas (Lucy Pargeter), Marlon (Mark Charnock), Mandy (Lisa Riley) and Vinny (Bradley Johnson).

Returning to Wishing Well cottage, Cain hugged a sobbing Belle as the camera panned to a photo of Zak and the late Lisa (Jane Cox).

The Dingles gathered together to mourn in private, but Chas fled, only to break down outside where Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) comforted her. Chas told Liam about the famous Dingle court, and just how fearsome Zak had been in his youth.

Meanwhile, Lydia (Karen Blick) had called Kim Tate (Claire King), who was very upset to hear that her old friend Zak was gone.

Later, Sam, Belle and Cain looked out over the fields as they supported each other, before the Dingles were joined by friends to watch Cain and Sam set off for Aberdeen to bring Zak home in emotional scenes.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

