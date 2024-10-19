Mandy and Lydia (Karen Blick) put Tina in her place, before Tina was carted off by police for breaking her curfew, as she still had one more day left wearing an electronic tag.

But in upcoming scenes, with the family recovering from Zak's send-off, Tina will reappear in the village – and Mandy has reason to be very worried.

Sam (James Hooton) hopes that his sister has gone for good, but Mandy is ashen-faced when Tina suddenly turns up at the salon.

Tina threatens to reveal Vinny's (Bradley Johnson) true parentage, unless Mandy does her bidding over Wishing Well cottage!

We all know that Mandy has raised Vinny since he was a baby, but she's not his biological mother. So, what exactly is going on here?

Will Tina get her hands on the house, or can Mandy find a way to get rid of the fiery woman?

You'll have to wait and see, but star Power has revealed further dramatic showdowns between Tina and Mandy: "There was one specific scene with Lisa [Riley] where I was face down in a pool of mud.

"That was extremely memorable and I loved every second of it. There was also a scene which involves an explosion which was so impressive."

Teasing whether Tina has met her match, the actress added: "With Mandy and Cain, for sure! Tina is really good at manipulating people, especially the Dingles, so I don’t think any of them are safe."

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 21st October 2024.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.